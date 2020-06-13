Police report, 6/13/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ William Eugene Oliver, 31, Outreach Lane, Soperton – theft by shoplifting, criminal trespass, entering auto.

▲ Jessica Danielle Sturgess, 29, Groover Lane – obstruction, theft by deception, theft by conversion.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Alyssa Brooke Akin, 26, Franklin Road – possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

▲ John Franklin Horseman, 53, Hope Baptist Church Road – DU/less safe, criminal trespass.

▲ Gursimran Singh Walia, 37, 41st Avenue, Morehead, MN – DUI/refusal, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Deanna Michelle Corder, 29, Ogeechee Street, Sylvania – possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Patrick Michael Stockton, 45, Middleground Road – DUI/less safe.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ DRY BRANCH VILLAGE – Someone reported the theft of a package delivered by FedEx.

▲ HIGHWAY 301 NORTH – A man was charged with criminal trespass and DUI.

▲ HIGHWAY 80 EAST – Deputies had an abandoned vehicle towed, and when the owner was notified, she said she was “done with” the car due to mechanical issues.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ AMC THEATER – Police found an unsecured door and contacted a keyholder.

▲ EAST CHERRY STREET – Someone who repossessed a vehicle found suspected marijuana in the console and contacted police, who took the suspected pot for evidence.

▲ BLAND AVENUE – Police responded to a verbal dispute.

▲ MULBERRY COURT – A person fled from police during a burglary investigation. The person was found in a vacant house and charged with obstruction.

▲ WEST PARRISH STREET – Someone reported receiving harassing communications.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER – A person was cited for shoplifting $20 in merchandise.

▲ INSTITUTE STREET – Someone reported a broken window.

▲ FAIR ROAD – Police responded to a complaint of simple assault.

▲ LANIER DRIVE – Someone reported the theft of a Ford Ranger.

▲ EDGEWOOD DRIVE – A woman called police after seeing a light outside her bathroom window.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and three traffic warnings and assisted one motorist Thursday.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – two calls.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 20 calls

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – two calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – three calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – two calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – five calls.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police – one call.

▲ Metter Police Department – five calls.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 22 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – three calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – three calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 50 calls.

▲ Air Evac – two calls.

▲ Bryan County 911 – one call.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – one call.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – three calls.

▲ Emergency medical dispatch – three calls.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – four accident calls, one coroner call, 24 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – three medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – five medical calls.

- compiled by Holli Deal Saxon