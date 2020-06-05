Police report, 5/6/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Christina Cairney, 32, Plantation Pointe – giving false information, obstruction.

▲ Brandon Woodrow Wiley, 37. Cliponreka Road – felony burgary 1st degree.

▲ Tripp Haustin Sutton, 21, Sandalwood Circle – DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ DYCHES ROAD – Deputies responding to a call about an ungovernable child arrested a woman on battery, aggravated assault and other charges.

▲ BURKHALTER ROAD – A man reported the theft of a firearm from his bedroom.

▲ A.O. SMITH ROAD – Deputies responded to a reported burglary.

▲ JOE ROBERT TILLMAN ROAD – A man called deputies to report a man in a white car who allegedly pointed a gun at him after he told them to slow down.

▲ MADISEA DRIVE – Someone reported a gun stolen from a vehicle.

▲ NEWTON GROVE BAPTIST CHURCH – A deputy reported responding to a suspicious incident and listed it as involving a battery.

▲ PERSIMMON PLACE – A woman told deputies she was being harassed via text message about a child of whom she has custody.

▲ BARTLETT DRIVE – Deputies responded to a reported burglary.

▲ TAMI & SHERI LANE – Deputies met with a woman who reportedly walked out of the woods, scratched by briars. She refused to give deputies a last name and was hostile, and deputies charged her with obstruction and giving false information.

▲ CLIPONREKA ROAD – A deputy investigating a burglary spotted a vehicle that matched the description of a car caught on camera at the scene. He followed the car, which parked at a nearby store, and found a stolen air compressor in the back seat. The driver was arrested.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ VALLEY ROAD – A woman reported a suspicious incident where someone deceived her into sending them cash for an investment. The victim was able to stop the transaction from being completed, although police said it appeared to be a legitimate business.

▲ CHANDLER ROAD – Someone called for a welfare check on a woman, who told officers she was looking for a friend in the area. Due to her causing a disturbance among the residents, she was served a criminal trespass warning for the incident location.

▲ KENT STREET – An officer responded to a domestic dispute.

▲ COWBOYS BAR – An officer responding to Cowboys/Southern Billiards and Burgers in reference to a COVID business check. Officers found the establishment was not operating in compliance with state mandates and the case was forwarded to the Georgia Department of Revenue.

▲ ARCH WAY – An officer responded to McDonald`s in reference to a large group of people fighting. Witnesses said a disgruntled customer came in and began a verbal altercation with the staff. The event became physical when an unknown subject struck the victim. Officers on scene were unable to locate the offenders. One victim was transported to East Georgia Regional Hospital via EMS for evaluation.

▲ HIGHWAY 67 – A woman said she sent money to a dog breeder to purchase a puppy and then had trouble getting back in touch with the seller. After officers made contact with the seller, who agreed to refund the woman’s money.

▲ RUCKER LANE – Someone reported an entering auto incident.

▲ EAST PARRISH STREET – A woman said someone cut out a window pane at her home.

▲ NORTHSIDE DRIVE EAST – An unknown person instructed an employee to take cash from the business and was listed as theft by deception.

▲ LANIER DRIVE – A verbal dispute resulted in police giving a man information on eviction

▲ NORTHSIDE DRIVE WEST – A manager said an offender took a Black Rifle espresso and drank it without paying. The offender was cited and release

▲ BRAMPTON AVENUE – Someone reported a simple assault.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ SPORTS COMPLEX – Someone reported property damage.

▲ PROCUREMENT OFFICE – Officers responded to a reported theft.

▲ CENTENNIAL PLACE – Someone

▲ TRAFFIC – Police issued no citations or warnings and assisted no motorists Monday.



BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 16 calls

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – five calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – three calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – three calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post – three calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – three calls.

▲ Statesboro Police Depart -- 26 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – three calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department – two calls.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 34 calls.

▲ Air Evac – two calls.

▲ Bryan County 911 – one call.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement – five calls.

▲ Effingham County 911 – one call.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – one call.

▲ Coweta County 911 – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – seven calls.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – two accident calls, 28 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – one accident call and one medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – one coroner call and three medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon