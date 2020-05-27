Police report, 5/28/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Thomas Cross Colardo-underwood, 21, South Zetterower Avenue – DUI/less safe/drugs, disobeying traffic control device.

▲ Frankie Lee Daniel, 44, Orange Street – battery/family violence, 3rd-degree cruelty to children.

▲ Sanchez Octavio Ware, 31, North Foss Street – felony tampering with evidence, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45



▲ Bert Anderson Deal, 29, Beulah Lane, Brooklet – DUI/less safe/drug, headlights violation, driving unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ SLEEPY HOLLOW LANE – Two men argued over a civil matter regarding purchase/sale of a modular home.

▲ CROSSWAY COTTAGES – A man said somebody damaged a vehicle he left at the location.

▲ McKELVEEN ROAD – A deputy responded to a complaint of disorderly conduct and sent a person to the hospital for an evaluation.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ EAST JONES AVENUE – Warrants were issued for an offender in a physical domestic dispute.

▲ RAYMOND STREET – Someone reported harassing communications.’

▲ PINE STREET – Two people were cited for disorderly conduct.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued three traffic citations and three traffic warnings and assisted two motorists Tuesday.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 19 calls

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – five calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – two calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – four calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – two calls.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 26 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – seven calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – six calls.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 27 calls.

▲ Air Evac – one call.

▲ Bryan County 911 – two calls.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – two calls.

▲ Screven County 911 – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – six calls.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – one accident call, 25 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – two medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – six medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon