Police report, 5/27/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office



▲ Kathleen Ann Brannen. 39, Cedarwood Acres Mobile Home Park - aggravated assault, parole violation.

▲ Scott Edward Collins, 31, Sandy Creek Farms, Pembroke –two counts of battery; parole violation.

▲ Lloyd James Fortner, 31,North Jackson Road- aggravated assault, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of felonies.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Ciindy Mallard Edenfield, 44, North Main Street – battery/family violence, criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Givonnie Duvalier Anderson, 34, Abraham Avenue, Ville Plate, LA – DUI/less safe, driving without a valid license, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Zakarius Demontes Brown, 21, Chandler Heights Apartments – felony theft by receiving stolen property; seatbelt violation; suspended license; probation violation.

▲ Steven Alexander Henry, 40, Kennedy Bridge Road, Register – DUI/less safe, open container, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Triston Adolfo Pineda, 18, Village Crest – DUI/less safe, underage possession of alcohol.

▲ Justin Matthew Bowman, 34, North Edgewood Drive – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime.

▲ Charles Edward Dixon, 36, Hope Lane, Rincon – DUI/less safe, open container, speeding seat belt violation.

▲ Zachary Ryan Guiff, 25, High Bluff Circle, Metter – possession of cocaine; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; speeding.

▲ Broderick Shaquille Johnson, 26, Frink Road – simple battery/family violence, DUI/less safe.

▲ Christopher Bernard London, 31, Pleasant Avenue – stalking, criminal trespass.

▲ Damoniquez Jarelle Tippoins, 35, address unlisted, Metter – two counts of possession of cocaine; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; driving without a valid license.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Dayon Sanashcio Rawls, 29, Trout Court, Augusta – DUI/less safe; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; speeding; possession/use of drug related objects.

▲ Antonio Marques Roberts, 30, West Waters Road – failure to maintain lane, open container, DUI/less safe, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.

▲ Anthony Verdell Hunter, 51, Triple T Road, Register – no insurance, DUI/less safe/drugs.

▲ Ashley Natsha Gordon, 30, Lanier Drive – license plate with intent to conceal; DUI/less safe; possession oif Schedule I or II controlled substances; purchase, sale, manufacture or distribution of marijuana.

▲ Jim Jamison Fail, 37, Hwy. 46, Register – suspended license, stop sign violation, DUI/less safe.

▲ Kyra Shantell Chambliss, 24, Cates Meade Road, Waynesboro – speeding; DUI/less safe/drugs; possession and use of drug related objects; suspended license; no insurance; possession of a fraudulent license.

▲ Cyleste Nicole Resendez, 19, Mosley Road, Claxton – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, DUI/less safe/drugs, headlights violation.

▲ Sharla Nakita Hunter, 21, Triple T Road. Register – following too closely, failure to maintain lane, open container, DUI/less safe.

▲ Erin Nicole Laird, 20. Statesboro Place Circle – headlights violation; underage possession of alcohol; DUI/less safe; following too closely; failure to maintain lane; speeding; improper turn.

▲ Wiley Steven Akin, 58, Franklin Road – failure to yield when entering roadway, open container, DUI/less safe, failure to change address within 60 days of moving, no insurance.

▲ Mervin Euclid Forde. 45, Highway 46, Metter – seat belt violation, open container, obstruction, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; purchase, sale, manufacture or distribution of marijuana.

▲ Danny Devon German, 24, Chandler Road – DUI/less safe; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; speeding;DUI /child endangerment; child seat belt violation.

▲ Terry Lavon Grace, 23, Banana Circle, Sylvania – failure to maintain lane, DUI/less safe, failure to yield.





▲ Eric Matthew Smith. 29, Industrial Drive, Reidsville – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; stop sign violation; open container; DUI/less safe; seat belt violation.

▲ Tyee Abijah Albury, 40, Dunn Road, Mableton – speeding reckless driving, DUI/less safe, open container, stop sign violation.

INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ LANIER DRIVE – Officers responded to a verbal dispute. Reports offered no additional details.

▲ NORTH MAIN STREET – An offender attacked s victim, leaving several wounds, as well as damage to the victims vehicle. The offender was then arrested and transported to jail.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ ENMARK/HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH – Deputies responded to a report of terroristic threats and acts but reports did not include details of the incident.

▲ ARTHUR NUBERN JR. ROAD – Someone reported a case of simple battery.

▲ HIGHWAY 301 NORTH – Someone reported a vehicle stolen. Public reports did not list the type or vehicle.

▲ LEE AVENUE – Someone complained of criminal trespass.

▲ BROOK RUN ROAD – Deputies responded to a complaint of criminal trespass and harassment.

▲ WILSON ROAD – Someone reported a burglary and theft.

▲ MILLER STREET EXTENSION – Someone reported harassing communications and terroristic threats.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ LOT 33 – Someone reported a suspicious person or activity.

▲ From Friday through Monday, officers issued one traffic citation and nine traffic warnings and assisted one motorist.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – one call Friday, four calls Sunday, one call Monday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 13 calls Friday, 25 calls Saturday, 26 calls Sundsay, 23 calls Monday.

▲ Candler County Sheriffs Office – seven calls Friday, 11 calls Saturday, three calls Sunday, 15 calls Monday.

▲ Claxton Police Department – five calls Friday, three calls Saturday, two calls Sunday, six calls Monday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – six calls Friday, three calls Saturday, two calls Sunday, six calls Monday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol – six calls Friday, seven calls Saturday,three calls Sunday, six calls Monday.

▲ Metter Police Department – two calls Friday, five calls Saturday, three calls Sunday, three calls Monday.

▲ Portal Police Department – one call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 41 calls Friday, 30 calls Saturday, 36 calls Sunday, 29 calls Monday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – six calls Friday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – five calls Friday, three calls Saturday, four calls Sunday, two calls Monday.

▲ Metter Fire Department – one call Saturday, two calls Monday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department – one call Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue – one call Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 45 calls Friday, 56 calls Saturday, 33 calls Sunday, 34 calls Monday.

▲ Air Evac – three calls Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Bryan County 911 – one call Friday, two calls Saturday, one call Monday.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement – one call Friday, two calls Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Effingham County 911 – one call Monday,

▲ Emanuel County 911 – one call Sunday.

▲ Screven County 911 – one call Saturday, one call Sunday, one call Monday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – two calls Saturday, one call Sunday, one call Monday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – one call Friday, five calls Saturday, three calls Sunday, one call Monday.

▲ Georgia Power – two calls Friday.

▲ Liberty County 911 – one call Friday

▲ Toombs County 911 – two calls Saturday, one call Monday.

▲ Chatham County 911 – one call Saturday.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Friday – one accident call, one fire call. 22 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Saturday – two accident calls, two first-responder calls, one rescue call, 23 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Sunday – one accident call, two first-responder calls, 21 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Monday – 23 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Friday – one accident call, two medical calls.



▲ Candler County EMS/Saturday – one accident call, six medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Sunday – one accident call, six medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Monday – eight medical calls

▲ Evans County EMS/Friday – five medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Saturday – three medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Sunday – two medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Monday – four medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon