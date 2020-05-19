Police report, 5/19/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Jennifer Pairleemarshell Kelly, 40, Cedarwood Acres Mobile Home Park — disorderly conduct, public intoxication.

▲ Sarah Caitlyn Moore, 21, McKelveen Pond Road, Register — DUI/less safe.

▲ Madison Gabrielle Murray, 18, Tipton Road, Bloomingdale — party to a crime.

▲ Anthony James Roberson, 35, Baygall Road, Garfield — public intoxication, interference with government property.

▲ Nestor Hiram Tiradogarcia, 42, Lem Lanier Road, Pembroke — reckless conduct, criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Jennifer Mashell Kelly, 40, Cedarwood Acres Mobile Home Park — disorderly conduct, public intoxication.

▲ Theo Lanier, 50, Perkins Road — public intoxication, simple battery/family violence.

▲ James Junior McMillan, 61, Buie Circle, Pembroke — simple assault/family violence, criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Wayne Anthony Smith, 31, Princess Lane — felony obstruction, aggravated assault, battery, 3rd-degree cruelty to children.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Triston Keon Smith, 21, Aldred Avenue — DUI/less safe, driving without a valid license.

▲ Katie Louise Wilson, 23, Buck Creek Church Road, Brooklet — possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; four counts of use of communications facilities in committing a felony involving a controlled substance; four counts of sale of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.

▲ Mark West Chandler, 57, Northside Drive Est — sexual battery.

▲ Francesa Caterina Ghi, 23, South College Street —DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Emily Brannen Renfroe, 39, Lakeview Road — DUI/refused test, failure to obey traffic control device.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Quavis Holloway, 19, North College Street, Claxton — possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime.

▲ Patrick Oglesbee, 18, Ogeechee Lane, Glennville — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance possession of a knife or firearm during commission of a crime; speeding; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Alexander Edward Barger, 30, Wheeler Road, Martinez — failure to signal turn or lane change; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; open container; window tint violation; possession/use of drug related objects; following too closely; failure to maintain lane; DUI/less safe.

▲ Thomas Nicholson Vann, 21, King Arthur Drive — DUI/less safe, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane.

INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ RUCKER LANE — Someone reported damage to vehicles after someone threw flour and eggs on the cars.

▲ HUNNICUTT DRIVE — A woman said her uncle made a verbal threat toward her after accusing her of taking money from his account. The victim only wished to have the incident documented at the time of the report.

▲ LANIER DRIVE — Detectives are investigating a burglary.

▲ MONTEGO WAY — A woman said a man harassed her by phone and text.

▲ MADISON MEADOWS — Police responded to a dispute about the male taking a female's phone and a prior incident. The male returned the phone and was served a criminal trespass warning for the entire apartment complex at the request of management and left the area.

▲ BLUE RIDGE DRIVE — A man said his ex was harassing him over the phone and social media after he had repeatedly asked her to not contact him.

▲ STAMBUK LANE — A call about a domestic dispute ended in a simple battery

In a separate call, a woman said she and her boyfriend were involved in a verbal argument.

▲ THE CONNECTION — A woman said she had been involved in a verbal argument with another party on scene and that it never became physical.

▲ BELK — Someone was arrested for shoplifting $42 worth of clothes.

▲ FAIR ROAD — A local candidate reported someone removed his campaign signs from where he placed them.

▲ EAGLE WALK APARTMENTS — A woman told police the father of her children constantly calls her and makes threats of serious bodily harm. Warrants were to be taken for the man.

▲ HIGHWAY 67 — A woman called police when she found someone in her apartment. The intruder was gone when police arrived.

▲ GORDON STREET — A person told police they were attacked by someone they knew, using a pair of keys.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ FARMER AUTOMATIC — A deputy took a theft report. Public media releases did not include details of the theft.

▲ PINEMOUNT BOULEVARD — A man told deputies someone stole $156 from his vehicle, which was unlocked. He said someone stole $500 from the same vehicle in the same situation in April, but he did not report that theft.

▲ COWBOY WAY — A man and woman each said the other threatened them.

▲ HARVEY WILSON ROAD — A woman told deputies someone she knows tried to steal her dog. The man denied the accusation.

▲ BURKHALTER ROAD — Someone reported a burglary. Reports did not include details.

▲ ROCKY FORD ROAD — Deputies arrested a man on charges of public intoxication after responding to a call about a “distraught person.”

▲ CEDARWOOD ACRES MOBILE HOME PARK — A woman who was being loud and obnoxious was arrested on public intoxication charges.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ From Friday through Sunday, officers issued three traffic citations and six traffic warnings and assisted one motorist.

▲ FOREST DRIVE — Someone reported a suspicious person.

▲ EAGLE VILLAGE — Officers responded to a reported theft.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — two calls Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 18 calls Friday, 22 calls Saturday, 24 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — two calls Friday, eight calls Saturday, six calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — six calls four calls Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — four calls Friday, nine calls Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — seven calls Friday, seven calls Saturday, six calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — six calls Friday, five calls Saturday, seven calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — one call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 33 calls Friday, 33 calls Saturday, 27 calls Sunday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — four calls Friday, 15 calls Saturday, five calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — four calls Friday, six calls Saturday, nine calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — two calls Friday, one call Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue — two calls Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Commission/Bulloch — one call Saturday.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 38 calls Friday, 34 calls Saturday, 41 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Evac — one call Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — one call Friday, one call Saturday.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement — one call Saturday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — calls Sunday.

▲ Excelsior EMC — one call Saturday.

▲ Screven County 911 — one call Saturday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — one call Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — one call Friday, three calls Saturday, six calls Sunday.

▲ American Red Cross — two calls Saturday.

▲ 511 — one call Saturday.

▲ Chatham County 911 — one call Saturday.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Friday — two accident calls, 21 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Saturday — two accident calls, one coroner call, two fire calls, one first-responder call, 23 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Sunday — two accident calls, 23 medical calls.





▲ Candler County EMS/Friday — seven medical calls

▲ Candler County EMS/Saturday — one accident call, three medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Sunday — one fire call, seven medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Friday — four medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Saturday — one accident call, two medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Sunday — two medical calls.





— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon