Police report, 4/9/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

James David Morgan, 43, South Mulberry St. – Trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine, purchase, possession, manufacture distribution or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects.

Statesboro Police Department

Douglas Brock Baumgartner, 21, Marshall St. – Simple battery, public drunkenness, obstruction of law enforcement officers/felony.

D’Angelo Martinez Clark, 18, Stanford Drive – Armed robbery.

Earl Lawrence Hickman, 19, Centennial Place – Driving under the influence of alcohol under age 21, headlight requirements.

Kaitlyn Elizabeth Lane, 22, Oakfield Drive – Battery/family violence first offense, possession of cocaine, possession and use of drug related objects.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Browning Duane Bargeron, 25, Stoney Bluff Drive, Girard – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane, DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

HIGHWAY 46 – Complainant said she received explicit photos via text from three different phone numbers. She said she responded to the texts letting them know they had the wrong number. She said they responded back telling her to get on Telegram and join their chat. Complainant said they sent back a photo of her taken from her Facebook page and stated they did not have the wrong number. She said she had no idea who sent the texts. The numbers probably were “spoof” numbers that complainant was advised to block.

GATEWAY BOULEVARD – Complainant said a 53-foot Great Dane trailer was missing from the Statesboro plant. He a man was given permission to pick up the trailer in December 2020 and drive it to New Jersey. Complainant said that shortly after the trailer was picked up, a cancel order came in, but the trailer could not be located. Complainant provided the tag and VIN number and shortly afterward the trailer was located and now back in their possession.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 25 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Five calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Two calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern Police – Two calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Four calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 31 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Ten calls Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Wednesday.

Georgia Forestry Candler – One call Wednesday

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call, two coroner calls, one fire call and 25 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – One fire call and three medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Two accident calls and five three calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 50 calls Wednesday.

Bulloch animal Services – One call Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Other –Four calls Wednesday.

Compiled by Jim Healy