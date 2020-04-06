Police report, 4/6/20

Note: All information included in this report is taken from law enforcement incident reports and arrest records, which are public records and available for review at any and all local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.









ARRESTS

➤ BullOCH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

▲ Michael Anthony Smith, 55, listed as homeless, Savannah — disorderly conduct, obstruction, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.





➤ STATESBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT

▲ Carsidious Demond Evans, 25, Morris Street — DUI/less safe, driving without a valid license, open container, failure to maintain lane, probation violation.

▲ Robert Lamont Pinckney, 51, Whispering Oaks Drive, Brunswick — DUI/less safe/drugs, failure to maintain lane, open container, obstruction.

▲ Daniel Lee Rocco, 36, University Place Apartments — battery/family violence, criminal damage to property, two counts simple battery against a police officer.

▲ Shakiel Okoye Marlin, 25, Candy Lane — simple battery/family violence, simple assault/family violence.

▲ Catherine Fengoing Saxton, 21, Rucker Lane — DUI, less safe, failure to maintain lane.





➤ GEORGIA STATE PATROL POST 45

▲ Ronnie Leon Houston, 50, Rock Creek Road, Mansfield — DUI/less safe, open container, failure to maintain lane, suspended license.

▲ Sanford Lee Marion, 25, M. P. Martin

Road, Brooklet — DUI/less safe, speeding, open container.

▲ Ladaysha Shanea Porter, 31, Kennedy Bridge Road, Claxton — DUI/less safe, open container, failure to maintain lane.

INCIDENTS

➤ BULLOCH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

▲ BEN GRADY COLLINS ROAD — Two men traded threats via social media. One threatened to retaliate for the other man threatening to punch a grandmother and for waving a gun.

▲ DRY BRANCH VILLAGE — A man slapped divorce papers out of a woman's hand during a dispute over a child.

▲ WATERS CEMETERY ROAD — A man turned off power after a woman refused to turn her music down. That led to a physical altercation.

▲ MCKELVEEN POND ROAD — A man said another man was firing a gun recklessly and he felt a bullet whizz past.





➤ STATESBORO POLICE

▲ THE WOODLANDS — Police responded to a fight but when they arrived, one person involved was gone.

▲ FOOD WORLD — Police responded to a report of simple assault.

In a second complaint, a man said another threatened him with a screwdriver.

▲ HERITAGE SQUARE — A woman said her boyfriend pushed her during an argument.

▲ MORRIS STREET — A woman reported arguing with her child's father.

▲ WILDWOOD CIRCLE — Police met with an elderly person suffering injuries at the hospital. Warrants were issued for the person responsible.

▲ LANIER DRIVE — Someone reported a burglary.

▲ UNIVERSITY PLACE — Police responded to a dispute between roommates.





➤ 911 REPORTS UNAVAILABLE





➤ GEORGIA SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY POLICE

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and no traffic warnings and assisted one motorist Friday through Sunday.





— compiled by

Holli Deal Saxon