Police report, 4/4/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Kalisha Danielle Blackmon, 34, Morris Street – possession of cocaine; purchase, sale, manufacturing or distribution of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute; possession/use of drug related objects; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of felonies.

▲ Joe Henry Herrington, 40, Lane Road – simple battery.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ James Stephen Jones, 25, Baytree Lane – DUI/less safe, speeding.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ There were no incidents reported.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ PINEWOOD COURT – A man said believes someone intentionally let his dogs loose and they were missing.

▲ BRANNEN STREET – A woman said two wallets were lost or stolen.

▲ STOCKYARD ROAD – A person said another made threats, but the other denied doing so.

▲ LANIER PLACE APARTMENTS – Multiple persons were served with criminal trespass warnings for the property.

▲ WOODLANDS DRIVE – Police responded to a fight but no one wished to prosecute.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued one traffic citation and two traffic warnings and assisted one motorist Thursday.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch Sheriff’s Office – 16 calls

▲ Candler Sheriff’s Office – four calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – one call.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – two calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – five calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – three calls.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 22 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – three calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – four calls.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 34 calls.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – one call.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – three calls.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – three accident calls, one first-responder call 17 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – four medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – one medical call.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon