Police report, 4/28/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Jakobe Eugene Wright, 19, Highway 24 — possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, obstruction, giving false information.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Kandeja Doyle, 20, Lanier Drive — simple battery/family violence.

▲ Justin Xavier Jordan 29, Packinghouse Road — criminal trespass/family violence, probation violation.

▲ Jeremiah Christopher Walker, 32, Effingham Highway, Sylvania — possession of cocaine; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a knife or firearm during commission of a crime; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; open container; obstruction; tampering with evidence; failure to maintain lane; DUI/less safe.

▲ Steven Gary Burnsed, 42, Highway 301 North — false imprisonment, battery/family violence, aggravated sexual battery.

▲ Carl Antonio Mincey, 35, Pleasant Hill Church Rad, Ellabell — possession of cocaine with intent to distribute; purchase, sale, manufacturing or distribution of marijuana; possession of schedule I or II controlled substance; possession/use of drug-related objects.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Michael Allen Gibbons, 37, Blue Ridge Drive — DUI/less safe, suspended license, failure to signal turn or lane change, failure to obey traffic control device.

▲ Noah Michael Hensley, 19, Highway T, Poplar Bluff, Mo. — DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Brandon Tyler McMahan, 26, Town Park Drive, Rincon — DUI/less safe, suspended license, open container, improper backing.

▲ Mark Welton Rocker, 30, Lanier Drive — DUI/less safe, open container, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Joe Clifton Swain, 24, Melrose Place, Rincon — DUI/less safe.





INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ NORTH COLLEGE STREET — Officers responded to a domestic dispute. No action was taken.

▲ CHANDLER ROAD — A juvenile told police he/she had not eaten in two days. Officers learned the child had not been obeying a guardian. Child welfare workers were notified.

▲ NORTHSIDE DRIVE EAST — Someone reported a domestic squabble.

▲ LANIER DRIVE — an offier responded to East Georgia Regional Medical Center in reference to battery case. The victim, with visible injuries, requested for a termination of investigation.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ SLOUGH CREEK ROAD — A woman said her child’s father, unhappy with new visitation arrangements, continuously calls her and posts “distasteful things” about her on Twitter.

▲ M.P. MARTIN ROAD — Deputies assisted a Georgia State Patrol Trooper with an intoxicated man who wrecked his truck.

▲ GRIMSHAW LANE — Deputies responded to complaints of loud music and four-wheelers at a residence where they have been called several times in the past for similar complaints.

▲ BANKS DAIRY ROAD — Someone told deputies their young pit bull puppy jumped from their truck bed and they suspected it was picked up by someone in the only vehicle they passed.

▲ SPRAYBERRY COURT — Someone reported a vehicle stolen.

▲ OLD MILL WAY SUBDIVISION/HODGES POND HOUSE — A woman said uninvited people have been leaving beer and liquor bottles, as well as other trash, at the pond house and from now on only those with proof of permission may use the property.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ From Friday through Sunday, officers issued no traffic citations and two traffic warnings and assisted no motorists.

▲ NOC2 — Someone reported a suspicious person or activity.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — one call Friday, two calls Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 19 calls Friday, 25 calls Saturday, 13 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — two calls Friday, two calls Saturday, five calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — three calls Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — three calls Friday, six calls Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — one call Friday, six calls Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — four calls Friday, two calls Saturday, six calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — one call Friday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 29 calls Friday, 26 calls Saturday, 33 calls Sunday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — one call Friday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — six calls Friday, four calls Saturday, seven calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — two calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue — one call Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Friday — one accident call, 22 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Saturday — one fire call, 21 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Sunday — one accident call, one fire call, one coroner call, one rescue call, 24 medical calls.





▲ Candler County EMS/Friday — six medical calls

▲ Candler County EMS/Saturday — four medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Sunday — three medical calls.





▲ Evans County EMS/Friday — six medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Saturday — one accident call, one first-responder call, three medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Sunday — five medical calls.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 49 calls Friday, 59 calls Saturday, 26 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Evac — two calls Sunday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — one call Friday.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute — two calls Friday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — one call Friday.

▲ Screven County 911 — four calls Saturday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — five calls Friday, four calls Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Eagle Health and Rehab — one call Sunday.

▲ Acworth 911 — one call Sunday.





— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon