Police report, 4/22/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Darius Matthew Mack, 30, Googe Street, Savannah – sale, purchase, manufacture or distribution of marijuana; brake or signal light violation; seat belt violation.

▲ Asia Delores Rodgers, 27, Hialeah Circle. Savannah – sale, purchase, manufacture or distribution of marijuana.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Quezmeon Shmemar Hagins, 19, Veeta Drive, Sylvania – entering auto, loitering/prowling, obstruction.

▲ Karen Darlon Morris, 18, Highway 67 – criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Austin Tyler Lee, 21, Pless Clifton Road, Brooklet – criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ George Wesley Robbins, 17, Oak View, Sylvania – entering auto, loitering/prowling, obstruction.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ PINEMOUNT BOULEVARD – Deputies responded to an entering auto incident.

▲ RUSHING ROAD – Someone reported financial transaction cars fraud.

▲ BURKHALTER MOBILE HOME PARK – A woman reported an entering auto incident.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ RUCKER LANE – Police responded to a reported theft. The allegedly stolen item was returned to its owner.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER – A person was cited for shoplifting $68 worth of clothes.

▲ PACKINGHOUSE ROAD – Police responded to reports of shots fired. Witnesses said they saw a man fire a rifle into the air several times before leaving. Officers found spent shells.

In a separate incident, a woman said her children`s father pushed her down in her residence. The victim was advised of Magistrate Court process for obtaining warrants.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and two traffic warnings and assisted one motorist Monday.

▲ CENTENNIAL PLACE – Someone made a drug complaint.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – three calls.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 20 calls

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – six calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – one call.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – four calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – four calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – eight calls.

▲ Portal Police Department – one call.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 23 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – seven calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – five calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 37 calls.

▲ Air Evac – one call.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement – one call.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute – one call.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – two accident calls, one coroner call, one fire call, one rescue call, 21 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – one accident call and two medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – one accident call and six medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon