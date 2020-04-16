Police report, 4/17/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Derek Lewis Corley, 22, Deens Landing, Baxley – theft by shoplifting, criminal; trespass.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Auhonda Sincre Harris, 23, Packinghouse Road – speeding, following too closely, failure to signal turn or lane change, failure to exercise due care, DUI/drugs.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ No incidents to report.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ No incident reports.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and no traffic warnings and assisted one motorists Wednesday.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – one call.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – seven calls

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – four calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – one call.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – four calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – four calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – one call.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 25 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – five calls.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 39 calls.

▲ Air Evac – two calls.

▲ Georgia Power – one call.

▲ Screven County 911 – three calls.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – one call.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – 10 calls.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – three accident calls, one first-responder call, 15 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – seven medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – one first-responder call, eight medical calls.