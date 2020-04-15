Police report, 4/16/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Snya Taroche Brewton, 19, Valley Road — 2nd degree criminal damage to property.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Taiwan Lakisha Gunter, 38, South College Street — aggravated assault, 3rd-degree cruelty to children.

▲ Anthony David Mock, 24, Oak Street, Springfield — theft by receiving stolen property; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; possession of schedule III,IV or V controlled substance; purchase, sale, manufacturing or distribution of marijuana; possession/use of drug-related objects; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Juan Romero Rodriguez, 44, — Princess Lane-DUI/less safe, open container, suspended license, speeding.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ MATTHEWS ROAD — Someone damaged a train window.

▲ WINDY HILL COURT — Deputies responded to a domestic dispute and civil matter.

▲ WOODLAKE ROAD — Persons involved in a simple battery case were told not to have contact with each other.

▲ LAWRENCE CHURCH ROAD — Deputies responded to a reported simple assault.

▲ COURTNEY WAY — Someone reported receiving harassing communications.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ WEST JONES AVENUE - A man told police he and a client were in a disagreement over mechanic work.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued one traffic citation and one traffic wring and assisted one motorist Monday; four traffic citations and two traffic warnings and one motorists Tuesday.

▲ SOUTHERN COURTYARD — Police investigated a drug complaint.

▲ CENTRAL WAREHOUSE — Someone reported criminal trespass.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — one call Monday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — seven calls Monday, nine calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — seven calls Tuesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — one call. Monday, one call Tuesday

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department — two calls Monday, two calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — one call Monday, four calls Tuesday.

▲ Metter Police Department — four calls. Monday, two calls Tuesday

▲ Statesboro Police Department — seven calls Monday, 25 calls Tuesday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — two calls Monday, four calls Tuesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — one call Monday.





➤ Emergency Medical Service

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Monday — one accident call, one coroner call, 15 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Tuesday — three accident calls, 21 medical calls





▲ Candler County EMS/Monday — one medical call.

▲ Candler County EMS/Tuesday — one medical call.





▲ Evans County EMS/Monday — one medical call, two first-responder calls, three medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Tuesday — one medical calls.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 26 calls Monday, 39 calls Tuesday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — one call Monday.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute — one call Monday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — one call Monday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — four calls Tuesday.

▲ Screven County 911 — one call Monday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — one call Monday, three calls Tuesday.





— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon