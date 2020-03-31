Police report, 4/1/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

▲ Bulloch County Jail did not send reports Tuesday.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ No reports were generated.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ FOOD WORLD/HIGHWAY 80 WEST – A man shoplifted a $6 bottle of wine.

▲ FAIR ROAD – Police were called to East Georgia Regional Medical Center for a welfare check involving a person who needed Adult Protective Services as well as further medical attention.

▲ SOUTH MAIN STREET – A man reported the theft of a Trek mountain bike.

▲ LANIER DRIVE – Police responded to a “shots fired” call and met with a man who found a bullet hole in his apartment wall.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations, one traffic warning and assisted one motorist Monday.

▲ OLD REGISTER ROAD – Two people reported property damage.

▲ RECREATIONAL ACTIVITY CENTER – Officers investigated property damages.

▲ EAGLE VILLAGE – Someone lodged a drug complaint.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – eight calls

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – three calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – two calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – two calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – two calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – seven calls.

▲ Portal Police Department – one call.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 13 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – two calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – three calls.

▲ Georgia Forestry Commission/Bulloch – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 48 calls.

▲ Air Evac – one call.

▲ Bryan County 911 – one call.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement – one call.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – one call.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – three accident calls, one coroner call, 13 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – one coroner call, four medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – two medical calls.

