Police report, 3/26/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Johnny L. Hagan, 48, Parkway Drive – DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Kendrick Rashad Jovanta Parker, 29, Cypress Lake Mobile Home Park, Register – simple battery/family violence, 3rd-degree cruelty to children.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ ERVIN ROAD – A man was arrested after shooting a dog that was chained, inside a dog house. The man also threatened others and punched a woman in the face, but she declined to prosecute. A deputy at the scene was bitten by another dog that was running loose.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ LANIER DRIVE – Officers responded to a domestic dispute, but the woman involved had left the scene when they arrived.

In another call, people who had previously been served with a criminal trespass warning for a vacant apartment were cited after they returned and refused to leave.

▲ SOUTH MAIN STREET – A woman reported damage to a sliding glass door.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and one traffic warning and assisted no motorists Tuesday.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 11 calls

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – three calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – three calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – four calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – two calls.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police – one call.

▲ Metter Police Department – two calls.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 26 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – five calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – seven calls.

▲ Claxton Fire Department – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 48 calls.

▲ Air Evac – one call.

▲ Bryan County 911 – two calls.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – five calls.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – one accident call, one fire call, one first responder call, 13 medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – 12 medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon