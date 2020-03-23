Police report, 3/24/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Brooklet Police Department

▲ Kymberly Janelle Brantley, 29, Benelli Drive, Pooler — suspended license, speeding.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Dylan Wayne Walker, 19, Pless Clifton Road — four counts of felony theft by taking, four counts of felony theft by deception, criminal trespass.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Damon Renee Brown, 28, Park Avenue. Thibodaux, LA — wanted person (Louisiana).

▲ Jysheem Keshawn Hawkins, 17, South Court Drive, Savannah — tag light violation, giving false information, driving without a valid license.

▲ John Willie Hendley, 37, Wildwood Circle — false imprisonment, aggravated assault, 3rd-degree cruelty to children, obstruction of an emergency phone call.

▲ Charlie Jackson, 37, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive — criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Anthony Kyle Tarver, 30, Woodland Drive — possession of cocaine, possession/use of drug-related objects, two counts of bench warrants.

▲ Jailene Rios, 20, West Parrish Street — criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Tomisha Lashan Heath, 26, Barnes Drive, Savannah — wanted person (Chatham County).

▲ Marqueles Cedregas Lee, 27, Packinghouse Road — probation violation.

▲ Melinda Kaye Tarver, 34, Woodland Drive — possession of cocaine, possession/use of drug-related objects.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Jennifer Louise Norris, 60, Burkhalter Road — stop sign violation, expired registration.

▲ Michael Alexander Phillips, 20, Mud Road, Brooklet — DUI/less safe, open container, improper stopping, underage possession of alcohol.





INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ MARKET 100 — A woman was arrested on simple battery charges after a dispute with a roommate.

▲ MORRIS STREET — A man was arrested on aggravated assault and false imprisonment charges after a domestic argument.

▲ WEST PARRISH STREET — Police arrested a woman on charges of criminal damage to property.

▲ LANIER DRIVE — Someone reported property damage.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH — A mechanic said he repaired a vehicle and the owner praised him several times on the job well done before paying him. Then the owner stopped payment on the check. The car owner told deputies he was unsatisfied with the work.

▲ BURKHALTER ROAD — Deputies responded to a report of harassing communication.

▲ NEVILS-DAISY ROAD — A woman said a gun was stolen from her property.

▲ LEE AVENUE — A man and woman fought physically because the woman was drinking while breast feeding a baby. Neither wished to press charges.

▲ HIGHWAY 46 — A woman called deputies because her father, who did not live with her and her mother, was at the door knocking and wanting to come in. The women were fearful of what he may do, she said. When deputies found him walking down a road, he told them he had a gun, so they did not pursue him any longer. Instead, they called him and he said he just wanted to talk to the women. He met deputies at a specified location and they gave him a criminal trespass warning for the women’s home.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ From Friday through Sunday, officers issued five traffic citations and two traffic warnings and assisted three motorists.

▲ I.T. BUILDING — Officers responded to a report of simple battery.

▲ PAULSON STADIUM — Someone reported a verbal altercation.

▲ EAGLE VILLAGE — Someone reported a burglary.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — one call Friday, one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 27 calls Friday, 17 calls Saturday, 17 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — six calls Saturday, three calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — four calls Friday, one call Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — four calls Friday, four calls Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — three calls Friday, three calls Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — four calls Friday, six calls Saturday, eight calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 23 calls Friday, 29 calls Saturday, 27 calls Sunday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — two calls Friday, two calls Saturday, four calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — three calls Friday, four calls Saturday, three calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — two calls Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue — one call Friday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Commission/Bulloch — one call Saturday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Commission/Candler — one call Saturday.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Friday — three accident calls, one fire call, 26 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Saturday — one accident call, one coroner call, four first-responder calls, 25 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Sunday — two accident calls, one coroner call, one fire four first-responder calls, 24 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Friday — five medical calls

▲ Candler County EMS/Saturday — three medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Sunday — four medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Friday — four medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Saturday — seven medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Sunday — five medical calls.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 59 calls Friday, 65 calls Saturday, 54 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Evac — two calls Friday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — 33 calls Friday, 30 calls Saturday, 25 Sunday (Bulloch 911 handled all calls since Bryan phone system was down).

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement — one call Friday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — one call Saturday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — one call Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Jenkins County 911 — one call Friday.

▲ Screven County 911 — one call Friday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — two calls Friday, eight calls Saturday, six calls Sunday.

▲ Liberty County 911 — one call Friday, one call Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Language Line — one call Saturday.

— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon