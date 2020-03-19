Police report, 3/20/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ No arrests.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Kizzi Latrice Hayton, 41, Braswell Homes – probation violation.

▲ Arthur Daniel Hunter, 29, Maple Street – six counts of sale of cocaine, bench warrant.

▲ Elisha DeAaron Hicks, 23, Lanier Drive – simple battery, theft by shoplifting.

▲ Brandan Xzaveon Johnson, 30, Ponderosa Road, Portal – suspended license, no working brake or turn signal.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ BONNETT ROAD – Someone reported a criminal trespass incident.

▲ OLD HAPPY LANE – Someone reported receiving harassing communications.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ BRAMPTON AVENUE – Police are investigating an incident involving a person pointing a gun at another.

▲ LANIER DRIVE – Officers arrested a man on charges of battery against a pregnant woman. He was uncooperative and also charged with obstruction.

▲ EAGLE COURT CONDOMINIUMS – A man refused to obey officers responding to a domestic dispute, and was charged with obstruction.

▲ MORRIS CIRCLE – Someone reported a domestic argument.

▲ LEWIS STREET – Someone reported a damaged window.

▲ FAIR ROAD – An officer stopped a driver with no headlights or taillights after dark and cited the driver for misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and no traffic warnings and assisted one motorists Wednesday.

▲ M.E. ANDERSON BUILDING – Police investigated reports of a suspicious person or activity and criminal trespass.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – one call.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 10 calls

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – six calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – three calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – nine calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – four calls.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police – one call.

▲ Metter Police Department – one call.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 20 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – five calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – three calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department – one call.

▲ Claxton Fire Department – one call.

▲ Georgia Forestry Commission/Bulloch – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 60 calls.

▲ Air Evac – one call.

▲ Bryan County 911 – two calls

▲ Effingham County 911 – one calls.

▲ Screven County 91 – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – seven calls.

▲ Language Line – one call

▲ CHAMPS – one call.

▲ American Red Cross – one call.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – one accident call, one rescue call, six first responder calls, 32 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – three medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – three medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon