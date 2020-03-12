Police report, 3/13/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Arsenio Deonate Lockhart, 30, Pike Road — suspended license, obstruction, headlights violation, fleeing/attempt to elude, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

▲ Jasmine Monique Stewart, 30, Ferril Street, Savannah — probation violation,

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Michael Eugene Davison, 21, Statesboro Place Circle — speeding, DUI/less safe/drugs.

▲ Carlos Lynn Rooks, 24, Ben Carter Road, Baxley — speeding, DUI/less safe.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ MARCELLAS’ GROUP HOME/SHUMAN ROAD — For the second time this week, deputies responded to a call about two runaway juveniles.

▲ INTERSTATE 16/HIGHWAY 67 — A deputy issued a citation for a woman who did not obey a stop sign. She told him she had to go to the bathroom.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ PACKINGHOUSE ROAD — Officers responded to a report of a dispute. A victim had a minor wound to the lip but did not know how it happened.

▲ CHANDLER ROAD — A man was arrested for false imprisonment and aggravated assault after attacking a woman in her apartment.

▲ ZETTEROWER AVENUE — Police arrested a person for stealing a car.

▲ DEBBIE DRIVE/ALDRED AVENUE — Police responded to a call about a runaway juvenile who issued threats.

▲ NORTHSIDE DRIVE EAST — Police responded to a verbal dispute.

▲ LANIER DRIVE — A teenage male physically attacked a pregnant woman and fired shots at her and her mother. He was arrested.

▲ BRANNEN STREET BUSINESS — A person reported being struck in the back while checking out at a local business. The other party gave a different story, and police are awaiting a chance to watch store video.

▲ MORRIS STREET — A man told police he told a group of noisy juveniles to move on away from his property, and one of them threatened him with a weapon.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued two traffic citations and 16 traffic warnings and assisted two motorists Wednesday.

▲ RECREATIONAL ACTIVITY CENTER — Someone reported a theft.

▲ IAB BUILDING — Someone reported a suspicious person or activities.

▲ FREEDOM’S LANDING — Officers responded to a drug complaint.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

▲ Reports unavailable Thursday.

— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon