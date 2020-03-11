Police report, 3/12/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Louis Dale Hosey, 48, Institute Street — probation violation.

▲ Terry Lavoris Underwood Eaton, 33, Mosley Road, Cobbtown — criminal trespass/family violence, obstructing emergency phone calls.

➤Statesboro Police Department

▲ Shirmara Michelle Prescott, 26, Ben Grady Collins Road — probation violation.

▲ Brittany Leigh Crowe, 25, Maple Street, Warrenville, S.C. — theft by taking motor vehicle.

▲ John Matthew Peterson, 35, 13th Street West, Moultrie — giving false information, obstruction.

➤Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Davis Randolph Leach, 19, Buxton Lane, Evans — possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession/use of drug-related objects, possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance, criminal attempt to commit a felony.

▲ Alyssa Danielle Newman, 21, Hampstead Avenue —criminal trespass, simple battery.

INCIDENTS

➤Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ ASPEN HEIGHTS DRIVE — A deputy pulled over a vehicle for a traffic stop and charged the driver with suspended license and misdemeanor drug violations.

▲ MILL CREEK LODGE — Deputies responded to a domestic dispute over infidelity.

▲ BROOKLET-DENMARK ROAD — Someone reported a burglary. Information released to the media did not include details.

▲ LAWRENCE CHURCH ROAD — Deputies responded to a domestic dispute.

▲ WESTLAKE DRIVE — A woman said an employee called her, cursing, and she heard the employee’s ex-husband in the background, making threats.

▲ CHERRYWOOD DRIVE — A caller said another child bullied and fought with his child, so he transferred his children to another bus. The juvenile who had punched his son then waited, along with another child, at the end of the caller’s driveway, throwing trash and wanting to fight his children. Deputies turned the case over to a school resource officer.

▲ MARCELLA’S GROUP HOME — Two juveniles walked away from the facility on Shuman Road.

▲ VARIOUS LOCATIONS — Deputies performed four traffic stops Tuesday.

➤Statesboro Police Department

▲ FAIR ROAD APARTMENTS — A woman said someone stole $80 from her wallet.

▲ WEST MAIN STREET — A woman said a person with whom she has a past history approached her unprovoked and threatened her.

▲ CINDY LANE — Officers responded to a verbal dispute.

▲ PARK PLACE APARTMENTS — Police are investigating an aggravated assault with a gun.

➤Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued two traffic citations and four traffic warnings and assisted seven motorists Tuesday.

▲ OLD REGISTER ROAD — Someone reported property damage.

▲ FREEDOM’S LANDING — Officers responded to a report of damage to property.

In another call, a woman was arrested on simple battery and criminal trespass charges.

Also, someone reported a suspicious person or activities.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

➤Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — one call.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 11 calls

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — three calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department — one call.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department — seven calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — two calls.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — one call.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 32 calls.

➤Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — eight calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — one call.

▲ Metter Fire Department — one call.

➤Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — two accident calls, one fire call, one first-responder call and 18 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS — two medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS — five medical calls.

➤Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 38 calls.

▲ Bryan County 911 — one call.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement — one call.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — one call.

— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon