Police report, 2/6/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Mary Belladams Byrd, 54, R.L. Lee Road — bench warrant.

▲ Christina Ann Yaroli, 45, Johnny White Road, Nevils — bench warrant.

▲ Austin Cruz Collins, 25, Robert Coleman Road, Collins — probation violation.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Roderick Demon Curtis,33, Frink Road — DUI/less safe, open container.

▲ Kayla Danielle Virden, 28, Bird Lane — battery.

▲ Deabri Antonio Whiters, 22, Lanier Drive — headlights violation, driving without a valid license, probation violation.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Brandon Daniel Harris,18. Blackfoot Drive, Evans — rape.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ BURKHALTER ROAD — A man said he suspected visitors of taking three smoke detectors, two iron puzzles, a dinner bell, playing cards and chips, stained glassware and personal photos. He also said $175 was taken from an envelope that had held $500 cash.

▲ STEEPLECHASE COURT — A woman said a man kicked in her door when she told him to get out. He left after he damaged the door.

▲ PECAN GROVE CIRCLE — A woman reported the theft of a dog chain.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ BRAMPTON AVENUE — Someone reported the theft of a firearm from a vehicle.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER — A person was cited for shoplifting $43 worth of general merchandise. Another shoplifted who took $40 in merchandise was not apprehended.

In a separate case, someone made a fraudulent return for $50.

▲ LANIER DRIVE — Police responded to a simple assault case.

▲ STATESBORO PLACE CIRCLE — Someone reported a physical altercation with a parent, but there was no evidence of such, police said.

▲ BERMUDA RUN ROAD — Someone reported the theft of $42 cash from a vehicle. Police also investigated a burglary at this location.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued six traffic citations and four traffic warnings and assisted four motorists Monday; three traffic citations and three warnings and assisted four motorists Tuesday.

▲ IT BUILDING — Police investigated a theft.

▲ CENTENNIAL PLACE — Someone filed a drug complaint.

▲ SOUTHERN COURTYARD — Officers investigated a suspicious person.

▲ MILITARY SCIENCES BUILDING — Someone reported a suspicious person or activities.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — one call Monday, one call Tuesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 23 calls Monday, 15 calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — eight calls Tuesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — five calls Monday, four calls Tuesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department — two calls Monday, 10 calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — six calls Monday, six calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — two calls Tuesday.

▲ Metter Police Department — four calls Monday, three calls Tuesday.

▲ Portal Police Department — one call Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 28 calls Monday, 20 calls Tuesday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — nine calls Monday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — one call Monday, three calls Tuesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — one call Tuesday.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue — two calls Monday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Monday — one accident call, one fire call, one first-responder call, 18 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Tuesday — two accident calls, three first-responder calls, one rescue call, 25 medical calls.





▲ Candler County EMS/Monday — six medical calls.

▲ Candler County EM/Tuesday — five medical calls.





▲ Evans County EMS/Monday — six medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Tuesday — four medical calls.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 43 calls Monday, 30 calls Tuesday.

▲ Air Evac — one call Monday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — two calls Monday, one call Tuesday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — five calls Monday, seven calls Tuesday.

▲ Toombs County 911 — one call Monday.

▲ Jenkins County 911 — one call Tuesday.





— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon



