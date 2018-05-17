Police report, 2/29/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Phillip Neal Antman, 37, Ronald Lane, Charleston, S.C. – DUI, headlights violation, two counts of possession/use of drug related objects, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

▲ Randall Scott Packer, 26, Old Register Road – aggravated assault/gun.

▲ Taylor Madison Damone, 19, Coke Road, Stockbridge – possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; possession/use of drug related objects.

▲ Josue Israel Ramirez-Castillo, 20, Highway 80 – hit-and-run, driving without a valid license.

▲ Jessica Kierra Rogers, 27, Katie Dudley Village, Dublin – four counts of theft by shoplifting.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Arkail Tavon Brown, 21, Clarence Smith Road, Ellabell – felony probation violation.

▲ Gavin Taylor Cason, 22, Hwy. 301, Glennville – suspended license, headlights violation, DUI/less safe.

▲ Seage Kirk Keel, 19, Burkhalter Road – DUI/less safe, brake/signal light violation, speeding.

▲ Stephen Matthew Shumate, 21, Dixie Street, Brooklet – DUI/failure to maintain lane.

▲ Brandon Chase Tanner, 19, Pepperdon Street, Thomasville – suspended license, possession of a fraudulent ID, speeding, failure to signal lane change or turn, DUI/less safe.

▲ Ariel Sky Harvell, 19, Southern Courtyard Apartments – DUI/less safe, violation of license/permit, speeding.

▲ Morgan Aireal Todd, 19, Jim Sapp Road, Claxton – DUI/less safe, speeding.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Chloe Lane Dennis, 18, Sweetwater Circle, Rincon – three counts of sale of Schedule I or II controlled substances; two counts of use of communications facility during commission of a felony involving controlled substances; possession/use of drug related objects; underage possession of alcohol.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ SOUTHEAST BULLOCH MIDDLE SCHOOL – A deputy responded to a report of a suspicious incident and a juvenile was turned over to the school administration for disciplinary action. No information about details of the incident were provided in reports.

In a second suspicious incident call at the school, reports also did not include details of the nature of the incident.

▲ HIGHWAY 46 – A woman reported a .38 Special missing.

▲ FOXBORO LANE – A person told deputies two females and a child had been stealing items from a residence that had been foreclosed upon.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ NORTHSIDE DRIVE EAST – A police officer spotted a stolen vehicle, pursued it and arrested the driver.

▲ WEST JONES AVENUE – Warrants were to be issued for a person for simple assault after a 911 call with an open line led police to investigate.

▲ LANIER DRIVE – One person was arrested and warrants issued for another in a domestic dispute that was physical.

▲ SOUTH MAIN STREET – A person struck by another in the face suffered visible cuts to the nose.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER – A man was arrested for shoplifting $680 worth of food, jewelry and other merchandise.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued seven traffic citations and 18 traffic warnings and assisted six motorists Thursday.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch Sheriff’s Office – 28 calls

▲ Candler Sheriff’s Office – three calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – two calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – five calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol – 10 calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – four calls.

▲ Portal Police Department – one call.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 47 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – five calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – two calls.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 49 calls.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement – two calls.

▲ Effingham County 911 – one call.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – one call.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – seven calls.

➤ Emergency Medical Service

▲ Bulloch County EMS – two accident calls, two first-responder calls, 28 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – four medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – one medical call.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon