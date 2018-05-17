Police report, 2/25/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Brooklet Police Department

▲ Ashley Nicole Harrison, 25, Goodman Street, Brooklet — speeding, suspended license.





➤ Portal Police Department

▲ Cody Aaron Lackman, 27, Highway 80 West, Portal — battery/family violence.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Broderick Octavius Ming, 22, McKinley Loop, McDonough — felony probation violation.

▲ Mya Eversette Stansberry, 20, Chandler Road — simple battery.

▲ Angela Nicole Barnwell, 18, Knight Drive — possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

▲ Braxton Leon Jobe, 40, Lake Ridge Parkway, Riverdale — felony bench warrant.

▲ David Clinton Tolbert, 42, Lawrence Church Road — criminal trespass /family violence.

▲ Asia Emani Hagins, 19, James Street — driving without a valid license, tag/registration violation, probation violation, bench warrant.

▲ Ervin Delvio Hendrix, 32, Longwood Drive — fleeing/attempt to elude.

▲ Clinton Johnson, 50, Burkhalter Road — giving false information.

▲ Jake Hunter Meeks, 20, Rolling Hills Road — possession of a false ID, failure to maintain lane, DUI/less safe, improper stopping.

▲ Stephanie Lynn Bragg, 33, Waynesboro Highway, Sylvania — possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

▲ Michael Shane Cheeks, 29, Brooklet-Denmark Road — suspended license.

▲ James Stephen Mattie, 47, Sand Hill Lane — possession/use of drug-related objects.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Keith Adam Murray, 35, 8th Street, Kalona, Iowa — contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

▲ Tresha Latasha Burgess, 38, West Inman Street — DUI/less safe, open container, stop sign violation.

▲ Kemuel Jahvon Moore, 26, East Olliff Street — theft by taking.

▲ Thomas Kelly Pullen, 40, Ryan Lane, Pooler — possession of cocaine, giving false information, probation violation.

▲ Nathan Bland Tucker, 24, Stillmore Highway, Metter — public intoxication.

▲ Neville Degrea White, 26, Douglas Branch Road, Rocky Ford — simple battery/family violence.

▲ Jacob Anthony Albuquerque, 21, Glazebrook Avenue — DUI/less safe, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

▲ Lacandis Starkea Brown, 26, Lanier Drive — probation violation.

▲ Charles Edward Pokorny, 22, Devon Oaks Drive, Marietta — DUI/less safe, headlights violation.

▲ Jason Reed Fitzpatrick, 22, Guinevere Court affray (fighting), public intoxication.

▲ Charles Hunter Perry, 22, Plantation Circle — affray (fighting), public intoxication.

▲ Paul Curtis Costley, 20, Lanier Drive — aggravated assault/strong-arm.

▲ Johnnie Lee Drayton, 57, Woodcrest Circle, Warner Robins — suspended license, failure to maintain lane.

▲ William Edward Fowler, 53, Jaeckel Street — suspended license, failure to yield left turn.

▲ Ethan Gaither Harrison, 20, Stambuk Lane — underage possession of alcohol, obstruction.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Zachary Shane Butler, 20, South Main Street — underage possession of alcohol, illegal possession of a false ID.

▲ Jasmine Nicole Clifton, 28, Olive Branch Road, Ellabell — wanted person (Pooler).

▲ Rachavez Jaquon Williams, 19, Watson Hall — underage possession of alcohol, disorderly conduct.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Michael Edward Cheeseborough, 22, Raintree Place, Augusta — DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane, obstruction, open container.

▲ Larry Devon Hagan, 20, East Liberty Avenue, Lyons — speeding, failure to maintain lane, two counts seat belt violation (ages 6-17); open container, driving without a valid license, four counts of DUI/child endangerment.

▲ David Dwayne LaFontaine, 24, Ventana Court, Evans — speeding, DUI, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Shannonita Cheri Crawford, 20, Woodland Drive — speeding, improper stopping, open container, DUI/less safe.

▲ Cameron Wilson Dutton, 21, Mt. Zion Church Road, Glennville — DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Laporshe Deneen Hines, 31, Robin Hood Trail — speeding, suspended registration, DUI.

▲ Brendan Beau Jackson, 21, Shady Grove Church Road, Dublin — driving on the wrong side of the road, open container, DUI/less safe.

▲ Steaphen Joseph Lawrence, 20, East Williams Street, Rincon — speeding, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

▲ Perry Jason Ward, 21, Highway 67 — failure to maintain lane, DUI/less safe.





INCIDENTS

Statesboro Police Department

▲ LANIER DRIVE — A woman reported a man harassing her by messenger.

▲ EDDIE RUSHING DRIVE — A man declined to press charges regarding a fight where he sustained visible wounds.

▲ VARIOUS LOCATIONS — Police responded to 11 accidents over the weekend.





Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ LAWRENCE CHURCH ROAD — Deputies responded to a domestic dispute.

▲ RIVERVIEW ROAD — A man told deputies another woman harassed him and his girlfriend and he wanted it to stop. The accused woman said the complainant and his girlfriend harass her by text and social media.

▲ HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH — Deputies arrested a man for loitering/prowling after someone reported him seeming to expose himself. He ran when spotted but deputes caught up with him.





Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Reports for Friday through Sunday were unavailable Monday.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — three calls Thursday, one call Friday, one call Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 19 calls Thursday, 26 calls Friday, 19 calls Saturday, 21 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — 10 calls Thursday, nine calls Friday, eight calls Saturday, four calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — four calls Thursday, one call Friday, three calls Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — six calls Thursday, two calls Friday, five calls Saturday, three calls Sunday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — six calls Thursday, seven calls Friday, three calls Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — two calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Police Department — one call Thursday, three calls Friday, seven calls Saturday, three calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — two calls Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 24 calls Thursday, 37 calls Friday, 34 calls Saturday, 37 calls Sunday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — two calls Friday, one call Saturday, four calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — two calls Thursday, two calls Friday, four calls Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — one call Thursday, one call Friday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — one call Thursday.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue — one call Friday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Commission/Bulloch — one call Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Service

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Thursday — one accident call, two first-responder calls, 25 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Friday — two accident calls, one coroner call, one rescue call, five first-responder calls, 24 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Saturday — one fire call, 29 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Sunday — one accident call, four first-responder calls, 21 medical calls.





▲ Candler County EMS/Thursday — five medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Friday — five medical calls

▲ Candler County EMS/Saturday — two medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Sunday — two medical calls.





▲ Evans County EMS/Thursday — one accident call, two first-responder calls, nine medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Friday — three medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Saturday — seven medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Sunday — five medical calls.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 32 calls Thursday, 27 calls Friday, 33 calls Saturday, 40 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Evac — one call Saturday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — one call Thursday, one call Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement — one call Thursday, two calls Friday.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute — one call Friday, one call Sunday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — two calls Thursday, two calls Friday, four calls Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Screven County 911 — two calls Saturday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — one call Saturday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — four calls Thursday, five calls Friday, 10 calls Saturday, nine calls Sunday.

▲ Douglas County 911 — one call Thursday.

▲ Chatham County 911 — one call Friday.

▲ Liberty County 911 — one call Friday.

▲ Clark County 911 — one call Sunday.

▲ Wayne County 911 — one call Sunday.





— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon