Police report, 2/19/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Edward Chance Black, 51, East Main Street, Hahira – probation violation.

▲ Crystal Ann Hall, 34, Lovett Street – driving without a license.

▲ Nicholas Wayne Jordan, 31, South Pineview Drive – bench warrant.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Kenneth Franklin Warren, 64, Hwy. 301 North – stop sign violation, wanted person.

▲ Casey Elaine Dixon, 41, Lee Road, Pembroke – possession of methamphetamine, felony probation violation, possession/use of drug related objects.

➤ Bulloch County Probation Office

▲ Houston Chase Grooms, 29, Foxboro Lane, Portal – probation violation.

➤ Department of Community Supervision

▲ Derek Steven Pitts, 35, Oak Street, Sylvania – parole violation.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ BCSO sent no incident reports Tuesday.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ No incident reports submitted Tuesday.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and four traffic warnings and assisted two motorists day.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 21 calls

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – four calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – three calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – two calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol – nine calls.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police – one call.

▲ Metter Police Department – five calls.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 22 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – one call.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – three calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department – one call.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 42 calls.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – three calls.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – one accident call, two first responder calls, 38 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – five medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – four medical calls.

- compiled by Holli Deal Saxon