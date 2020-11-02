Police report, 2/11/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Washaun Cameron Ealy, 30, Elaine Drive, Swainsboro — bench warrant.

▲ Robert Leon Fleming, 24, Knight Drive — felony probation violation.

▲ James Andrew Freeman, 58, St. Andrews Circle — battery/family violence.

▲ Terrell Mackey, 36, Jarriel Street, Vidalia — felony probation violation.

▲ Ryan Christopher Sanfillippo, 18, Eagle Village — possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of a false ID.

▲ Christopher Alexander Ray Burke, 26, Mercer Grove Church Road, Metter — suspended license.

▲ Najahrae Grayson Mosley, 26, Raymond Street — probation violation.

▲ Monica Tametric Williams, 38, Lanier Drive — violation of Move Over law, suspended license.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Deshawn Xavier Williams, 20, Carriage Lane — battery.

▲ Mark Antonio Young 51, Brannen Street — aggravated assault.

▲ Layne Tyler Bell, 36, Bass Road, Metter — theft by shoplifting, wanted person (Soperton Police).

▲ Justin Deondre Bailey, 25, Turner Street — battery/family violence, 3rd-degree criminal trespass.

▲ Robin Rebecca Lapont, 37, Bass Road, Metter — theft by shoplifting.

▲ Robert William Nesmith, 38, Old River Road South suspended license, giving false information, headlights violation, theft by shoplifting, theft of services, damaging or interference with public property.

▲ Julian Purnell Pete, 21, East Grady Street — hit-and-run, stop sign violation.

▲ Jamesia Vontress Roberson, 23, Sandy Ridge Road, Millen — DUI/less safe, improper stopping.

▲ Elio Galicia, 36, Royal Oaks, Sylvania — 2nd-degree felony burglary.

▲ Kamelle Antwan Kimble, 33, West 57th Street, Savannah — disorderly conduct.

▲ Nezel Lawton, 36, Lot Place Drive, Sylvania — DUI/less safe, open container, impeding traffic flow, head lights violation.

▲ Laura Marie Reed, 32, — suspended license.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Michael Edward Cox, 19, Pond Drive, Brunswick — underage possession of alcohol, obstruction.

▲ Daryn Carter Rogers, 18, Eagle Village — possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of a fraudulent ID.

▲ Patrick James Schlossmacher, 18, Eagle Village — possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of fraudulent ID.

▲ Keegan Carter Sturdevant, 19, Wyckfield Road, Savannah — underage possession of alcohol, possession of a false ID.

▲ Christopher Dalton, Zachary, 19, Belmount Circle, Brunswick — underage possession of alcohol, obstruction.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Darryl Deandre Bivens, 24, Legend Mill Run. Dacula — speeding, failure to maintain lane, seat belt violation, DUI/less safe/drugs, possession of a schedule II controlled substance; felony tampering with marijuana.

▲ Garnel Andrew Lanier, 30, Oakwood Drive — speeding, following too closely, failure to signal turn or lane change, open container, failure to change license address within 60 days, DUI/less safe.

▲ Noe Recendiz-Landaverde, 27, Highway 46, Metter — failure to maintain lane, DUI/less safe.

▲ Robert Lee Dunson, 47, East Jones Avenue — speeding, suspended license, probation violation.





➤ Bulloch County Probation Office

▲ Robert Michael Oglesby, 29, Burkhalter Road — probation violation.





INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ STATESBORO PLACE CIRCLE — A woman reported receiving harassing communications from a man.

▲ EAST MAIN STREET — A man said someone diving erratically behind him threatened him and a woman with bodily harm.

▲ PIEDMONT LOOP — A man said he dropped over $900 from his pocket and an unknown person took it.

▲ DODD CIRCLE — Police responded to a call about a person striking another.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER — A person was arrested for shoplifting a felony amount of tools and household goods.

▲ SOUTH MAIN STREET — Detectives investigated a burglary.

▲ SOUTHERN BILLIARDS AND BURGERS — Police responded to a battery incident where EMS treated an injured person.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ MADISEA DRIVE — A person reported fraudulent bank account activity.

▲ M. P. MARTIN ROAD — Someone reported theft of a firearm.

▲ HONEYSUCKLE LANE — Someone reported identity fraud.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ From Friday through Sunday, officers issued 18 traffic citations and 10 traffic warnings and assisted three motorists.

▲ WATSON PODS — Police responded to a drug complaint.

▲ SOUTHERN COURTYARD —Officers responded to a fire and arrested someone for underage possession of alcohol.

Officers also responded to a simple battery complaint.

▲ EAGLE VILLAGE — Several were arrested on drug and alcohol charges as well as possession of false ID.

▲ SOUTHERN PINES — Someone reported a theft.

▲ RUSSELL UNION — Police responded to a reported theft.

▲ PAULSON PARKING LOT — Someone reported a battery incident.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — one call Friday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 16 calls Friday, 14 calls Saturday, 20 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — six calls Friday, three calls Saturday, four calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — three calls Friday, one call Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — two calls Friday, two calls Saturday, five calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — four calls Friday, three calls Saturday, three calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — one call Friday.

▲ Metter Police Department — nine calls Friday, six calls Saturday, four calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 33 calls Friday, 30 calls Saturday, 41 calls Sunday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — one call Friday, three calls Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — six calls Friday, one call Saturday, four calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — two calls Friday, one call Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue — three calls Friday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Friday — two first-responder calls, 26 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Saturday — five first-responder calls, 24 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Sunday — one accident call, one coroner call, four first-responder calls, 26 medical calls.





▲ Candler County EMS/Friday — one accident call, one coroner call, eight medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Saturday — five medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Sunday — four medical calls.





▲ Evans County EMS/Friday — one first-responder call ,seven medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Saturday — five medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Sunday — one first-responder call, one accident call.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 37 calls Friday, 33 calls Saturday, 41 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Evac — two calls Sunday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — one call Friday, two calls Saturday.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement — one call Friday.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute — two calls Friday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — one call Friday, one call Saturday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — one call Friday, one call Saturday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — four calls Friday, six calls Saturday, seven calls Sunday.

▲ Public relations/fire — one call Friday.

▲ Language Line — one call Saturday, one call Sunday,

▲ Chatham County 911 — one call Saturday.

▲ Heritage Inn Nursing Home — one call Saturday.





— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon



