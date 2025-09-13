Police Report - 9/13/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Freddale Zion Brown, 21, Statesboro – Possession, purchase or sale of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession and use of drug related objects.

Domonique Quinterrious Chaney, 29, Culloden – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.

Russell Edwin Collins, 58, Brooklet – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.

Brandon Laurent Dupuy-Hartfield, 23, Savannah – Two counts speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving.

Antario Deril Everett, 44, Statesboro – Possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession/manufacture/distribution of controlled substance within 1,000 feet of schools, possession and use of drug related objects.

Brandon Joel Hooks, 41, Millen – Bench warrant/felony.

Phylis Lakara Knight, 42, Statesboro – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.

Andrew Thomas Pate, 44, Statesboro – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Dardriquez Jarvez Smith, 29, Statesboro – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Larry Anthony Jones, 35, Statesboro – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony, criminal trespass.

Matthew Anthony Trist, 26, Guyton – Simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass damage to property, possession of marijuana less than one oz, possession and use of drug related objects.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Davonte Lee Gordon, 22, Register – Carrying weapon in school safety zone, school function or school, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer, loitering or prowling.

Huy Gia Luong, 18, Pooler – Possession of alcohol huder age 21.

Portal Police Department

Lee Lewis Librizzi, 46, Twin City – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to stop at a stop sign, reckless driving, expired drivers license.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(September 1-7)

Rural county intake — 14 adult dogs and five puppies; one adult cat and three kittens.

City of Statesboro — Six adult dogs; one adult cat and four kittens.

Adopted — Five adult dogs and two puppies; two adult cats and four kittens.

Rescued — Two adult dogs.

Reclaimed — Seven adult dogs.

Died at shelter — None

Euthanized — None.

Fees collected — $795.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 18 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Thursday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Three calls Thursday.

Metter Police Department – One call Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 20 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 32 calls Thursday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call, one coroner call and 42 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – Three medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – One fire call and seven medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 29 calls Thursday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Thursday.

Screven County 911 – One call Thursday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Thursday.

Other agencies – 19 calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy