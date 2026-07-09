Police Report - 710/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Tevin Lamar Burke, 34, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana less than one oz.
Jamie Logan Crabtree, 51, Simpsonville, SC – Theft by taking/felony, criminal trespass damage to property, theft by taking/misdemeanor.
Brittany Ann Holcombe, 25, Claxton – Probation revocation.
Carenzo Mandel Jackson, 33, Collins – Wanted person.
Rita Lynn Kiltz, 48, Collins – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Kevin Jamal Littles, 36, Brooklet – Two counts printing, excecuting, negotiating checks, drafts, etc., knowing information is in error or fictitious.
Billy Joe Medley, 39, Statesboro – Two counts sale of cocaine, two counts use of communications facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.
Dandrez I’Shon Raymond, 35, Forsyth – Battery/family violence first offense.
Alan Michael Strickland, 36, Metter – Riot in a penal institution.
Amanda Michelle Gwaltney, 44, Portal – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony, failure to register as sex offender/failure to comply with requirements.
Angel Katrease Islar, 24, Statesboro – Reckless driving, headlight requirements.
Statesboro Police Department
Jessica Nicole Estrada, 37, Metter – Theft by taking/felony.
Antonio Tyrone Lanier, 22, Statesboro – Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.
Tepra Chantel Martin, 27, Statesboro – Wanted person from Tattnall County.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Tanner Cole Brownell, 23, Jefferson – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Asel Tyler Johnson, 33, Tampa, Fla. – DUI less safe alcohol speeding in excess of maximum limits, two counts child endangerment/misdemeanor.
Georgia Southern University Police Department
William Anderson Valentine, 34, Claxton – Parole violation.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Tuesday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 30 calls Tuesday; 18 calls Wednesday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Tuesday; 10 calls Wednesday.
Claxton Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Nine calls Tuesday; 10 calls Wednesday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Tuesday.
Metter Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; seven calls Wednesday.
Statesboro Police Department – 29 calls Tuesday; 25 calls Wednesday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 44 calls Tuesday; 23 calls Wednesday.
Claxton Fire Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Evans County Fire Department – One call Wednesday.
Metter Fire Department – One call Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.
Statesboro Fire Department – One call Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.
Georgia Forestry Candler – One call Wednesday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – One fire call and 33 medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and 31 medical calls Wednesday.
Candler County EMS – One fire call and nine medical calls Tuesday; one rescue call and 11 medical calls Wednesday.
Evans County EMS – One accident call and six medical calls Tuesday; five medical calls Wednesday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 36 calls Tuesday; 33 calls Wednesday.
East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Tuesday.
Bryan County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Language Line – One call Wednesday.
Screven County 911 – Two calls Tuesday.
Tattnall County 911 – One call Wednesday.
Other agencies – Nine calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.
— compiled by Jim Healy