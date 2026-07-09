Police Report - 710/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Tevin Lamar Burke, 34, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Jamie Logan Crabtree, 51, Simpsonville, SC – Theft by taking/felony, criminal trespass damage to property, theft by taking/misdemeanor.

Brittany Ann Holcombe, 25, Claxton – Probation revocation.

Carenzo Mandel Jackson, 33, Collins – Wanted person.

Rita Lynn Kiltz, 48, Collins – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Kevin Jamal Littles, 36, Brooklet – Two counts printing, excecuting, negotiating checks, drafts, etc., knowing information is in error or fictitious.

Billy Joe Medley, 39, Statesboro – Two counts sale of cocaine, two counts use of communications facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.

Dandrez I’Shon Raymond, 35, Forsyth – Battery/family violence first offense.

Alan Michael Strickland, 36, Metter – Riot in a penal institution.

Amanda Michelle Gwaltney, 44, Portal – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony, failure to register as sex offender/failure to comply with requirements.

Angel Katrease Islar, 24, Statesboro – Reckless driving, headlight requirements.

Statesboro Police Department

Jessica Nicole Estrada, 37, Metter – Theft by taking/felony.

Antonio Tyrone Lanier, 22, Statesboro – Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

Tepra Chantel Martin, 27, Statesboro – Wanted person from Tattnall County.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Tanner Cole Brownell, 23, Jefferson – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Asel Tyler Johnson, 33, Tampa, Fla. – DUI less safe alcohol speeding in excess of maximum limits, two counts child endangerment/misdemeanor.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

William Anderson Valentine, 34, Claxton – Parole violation.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Tuesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 30 calls Tuesday; 18 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Tuesday; 10 calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Nine calls Tuesday; 10 calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Tuesday.

Metter Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; seven calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 29 calls Tuesday; 25 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 44 calls Tuesday; 23 calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – One call Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Georgia Forestry Candler – One call Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One fire call and 33 medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and 31 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – One fire call and nine medical calls Tuesday; one rescue call and 11 medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – One accident call and six medical calls Tuesday; five medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 36 calls Tuesday; 33 calls Wednesday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Tuesday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Language Line – One call Wednesday.

Screven County 911 – Two calls Tuesday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Other agencies – Nine calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy