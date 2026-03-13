Police Report - 3/13/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Damion Marquil Badger, 33, Claxton – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Johnny Ed Bland, 65, Metter – Possession of Schedule II controlled substance.

Joseph Christian Cotton, 29, Augusta – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Barry Mandrelle Davis, 44, Statesboro – Wanted from Sumter County.

Brittany Chioji Davis, 37, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Timothy Eric Gifford, 31, Metter – Possession of Schedule II controlled substance.

Michael Lee Howard, 50, Metter – Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, DUI less safe combination 1-3.

Megan Grace Redwine, 21, Statesboro – Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane.

Brent Taylor Thompson, 26, Statesboro – Aggravated assault.

Zykerria Georkovia Wells, 26, Savannah – Purchase, possession or sale of marijuana, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Statesboro Police Department

Walter Daniel Baragados, 57, Miami, Fla. – Criminal trespass, public drunkenness.

Ian Amson Bienaime, 20, Statesboro – Bench warrant.

Simeon Shatim Brown, 26, Statesboro – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Stanetta Lorraine Fields, 55, Statesboro – Simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass damage to property.

Kaila Shandnique Nairi Golden, 25, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Antonnia Hunley, 59, Statesboro – Simple battery/family violence.

Kaden Martin Jonas, 21, Augusta – Battery/family violence first offense, criminal trespass damage to property.

Karmyn Deyon’ce King, 20, Augusta – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Kwazone Tawon Love, 25, Statesboro – Wanted by Candler County Sheriff’s Office.

Leticia Montealvo Martinez, 54, Statesboro – Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, brake lights/signal device requirements.

Ismeal Nasir Muhammad, 19, Statesboro – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Jamarius Decavion Roberson, 21, Statesboro – Seven counts financial transaction card fraud.

Gavin Michael Tatum, 20, Statesboro – DUI under 21.

Jarod Omar Rassad Wynn, 30, Riceboro – Wanted from Liberty County and Chatham County Sheriff Offices.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Alex Romero Alvarez, 19, Claxton – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Melanie Reese Holland, 19, Marietta – DUI less safe drugs, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Keountaye Tyrone Lee, 24, Millen – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Pascal Latee Wilkerson, 47, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, DUI less safe alcohol.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Matthew Sartain, 45, Statesboro – Thee counts obstruction of law enforcement officers/felony, two counts obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, simple battery, false imprisonment, disorderly conduct, kidnapping, public drunkenness.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Wednesday

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 18 calls Tuesday; 25 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Eight calls Tuesday; eight calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – One call Tuesday; 12 calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 37 calls Tuesday; 34 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 49 calls Tuesday; 37 calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Tuesday; nine calls Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Seven calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Two call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Tuesday

Georgia Forestry Evans – Two calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, one fire call and 39 medical calls Tuesday; one accident call, one coroner call and 31 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – 10 medical calls Tuesday; seven medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Five medical calls Tuesday; 12 medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 34 calls Tuesday; 40 calls Wednesday.

Air Transports – One call Wednesday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Wednesday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Wednesday.

Department of Transportation – One call Tuesday.

Language Line – Two calls Wednesday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Other agencies – Five calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy