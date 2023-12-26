Police Report - 12/27/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Dequenton Keishawn Banner, 23, West Wenthrop Ave., Millen – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender.



Wendy Wood Blakely, 48, Highway 46, Pembroke – Criminal trespass.

Jamel Alexander Collins, 40, Murchison Road, Ellabell – Hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, failure to yield while turning left, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Inman Devante Hayes, 27, Pulaski – DUI less safe alcohol.

Joseph Andrew Holmes, 32, Sheridan Drive NE, Atlanta – Cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence, battery/family violence first offense, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call.

Christopher Joseph, 39, Cherry St. – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Darrell Alan Mallard, 49, Cliporenks Road – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.

Michael Petit-Frere, 28, Shaw Road, Brooklet – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects, possession of firearm during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.

Statesboro Police Department

Christopher Malique Bryant, 24, Quartz Court, Metter – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.

Larry Earl Clegg, 46, Lanier Drive – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.

Jamario Nakio Coleman, 20, East Milk Blvd., Swainsboro – Loitering or prowling, possession and carrying a concealed weapon without a license, first offense/misdemeanor, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Zion Chiquille Cornelius, 21, Middleground Road, Savannah – Home invasion/first degree, armed robbery, possession of firearm during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.

Antania LaShay Sanders, 20, Charter Way, Atlanta – Home invasion/first degree, armed robbery.

Simeon Easias Mays, 20, Robin Hood Trail – Theft by receiving stolen property, loitering or prowling, possession of a firearm by convicted felon or first offender, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Georgina Monique Lovett, 38, Simmons Road – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Zena Orlando Moore, 30, Rucker Lane – Six charges financial transaction card fraud, three charges entering automobile with intent of committing theft, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, criminal trespass, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Daniel Emanuel Napoleon, Countryside Court, Savannah – VGCSA less than one ounce, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, one way roadway or rotary traffic.

Kearstin Kamillya Raymond, 30, Harvey Wilson Road – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/felony, noise complaint/disturbance.

Amy Lynn Shearhouse, 53, Red Roof Inn – Possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspended or revoked, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Derrick LaShaun Dixon, 44, South College St. – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Darrell Fichell Fletcher, 57, Garrison Drive, Atlanta – Wanted person.

Roland James McClain, 45, Nevils Groveland Road, Pembroke – Possession with intent of cocaine, possession of cocaine, tampering with evidence/felony, possession of tools for commission of a crime, suspended registration, expired registration, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Justin Blake Newton, 36, Roberts St., Sylvania – DUI less safe alcohol, reckless driving, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

INCIDENTS

PALM AVENUE – Complainant said an unknown offender broke into their vehicle.

ABACO CIRCLE – Complainant said an unknown offender broke into their vehicle and stole a firearm. The firearm was entered as stolen.

HIGHWAY 46/NEVILS-GROVELAND ROAD – After a report of an abandoned vehicle, it was towed due to being a traffic hazard to passing vehicles.

HERSCHEL DRIVE – Complainant said someone broke into their vehicle and stole a firearm. The firearm was entered as stolen.

PINEMOUNT BLVD. – Complainant said a man dressed all in grey was trespassing on his property. He said he saw a vehicle drop the man off in his neighborhood. He saw the man walking in the woods behind his house and called law enforcement. While interviewing the complainant, the offender was spotted running toward a residence on the street and into a residence. The offender was contacted and given a verbal criminal trespass warning.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(Dec. 11-17)

Rural county intake — 13 adult dogs and five puppies; three adult cats.

City of Statesboro — One adult dog and one puppy; four adult cats and one kitten.

Adopted — Three adult dogs; four adult cats and five kittens.

Rescued — One adult dog and two puppies.

Reclaimed — Six adult dogs.

Died at shelter — None.

Euthanized — One adult dog (serious medical); two adult cats.

Fees collected — $165.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 16 calls Thursday; 26 calls Friday; 19 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Thursday; seven calls Friday; six calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Thursday; two calls Friday; two calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Thursday; five calls Friday; five calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – Six calls Thursday; six calls Friday; eight calls Monday.

Portal Police Department – One call Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 34 calls Thursday; 32 calls Friday; 19 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 20 calls Thursday; 22 calls Friday; 15 calls Monday.

Evans County Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Thursday; one call Friday; two calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Thursday; seven calls Friday; three calls Monday.

Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One fire call, one rescue call and 29 medical calls Thursday; two accident calls, one coroner call, two fire calls and 30 medical calls; 32 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – Eight medical calls Thursday; one accident call and four medical calls Friday; one accident call and eight medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – One rescue call and two medical calls Thursday; three medical calls Friday; eight medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 29 calls Thursday; 36 calls Friday; 26 calls Monday.

Air Transport – Two calls Thursday; one call Friday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Thursday; three calls Friday; one call Monday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Friday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Friday; two calls Monday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Friday.

Screven County 911 – One call Monday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Thursday.

East Georgia Medical Center – One call Thursday.

Other agencies – Three calls Thursday; six calls Friday; nine calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy