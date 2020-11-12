Police report, 12/11/20

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Quentoria Milen Addison, 20, Midway Road, Thomasville-theft by shoplifting.

▲ Jayla Chrislin Williams, 20, Lake Church Road, Metter – theft by shoplifting.

▲ Akira Dashay Brown, 22, Stambuk Lane – theft by shoplifting.

▲ Tameria Taneisha Vereen, 21, Hwy. 80 East, Bloomingdale- theft by shoplifting.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Michael Ryan Burchell, 26, Shelby Street – DUI, stop sign violation.

▲ Michael Everett, 47, Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta – simple battery against a police officer; simple assault; theft by receiving stolen property.

▲ Jonathan Bailey Oakes, 23, Booster Boulevard – DUI/less safe; violation involving horns and warning devices; improper stopping

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Wade Thomas Johnson, 20, South Main Street-underage possession of alcohol; pedestrian under the influence; possession of a false ID; obstruction.

INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ STATESBORO MALL/DORSEY TIRE-Police responding to a report of suspicious persons arrested a person who threatened officers.

▲ LINDBERG STREET- A woman reported the theft of art supplies valued at around $670.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER – Warrants are pending for the arrest of a person who shoplifted $43 in consumable goods and $1,345 worth of household items.

▲ NORTHSIDE DRIVE EAST-A woman told police an unknown female struck her, causing abrasions to her face and knee.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ ANDERSON PARRISH ROAD-Deputies arrested a man after responding to a report of someone trying to break into church.

▲ BLUEBERRY COURT-Someone filed a criminal trespass complaint.

▲ TRAFFOC STOPS – Deputies stopped someone for speeding at Hwy. 25 and Two Chop Road; for speeding at Hwy. 25 and Snoopy Lane; and for suspended license at Hwy. 67 and Emit Gove Church Road.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Officers issued four traffic citation, six traffic warnings and assisted one motorist Wednesday.

▲ EAGLE VILLAGE-Someone reported a suspicious person or activity.

In a separate call someone reported property damage.

▲ FREEDOM’S LANDING-Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person or activity.

▲ SOUTHERN COURTYARD – Police responded to a complaint of drug activity.

In a separate call someone filed a harassment complaint.

-compiled by Holli Deal Saxon and Al Hackle