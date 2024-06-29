Pedestrian killed by vehicle on Highway 301 South

An unidentified man was struck and killed by a vehicle about 9 p.m. Friday night on Highway 301 South near Buddy's Truck Stop.

Georgia State Trooper Robbie Scott the pedestrian was crossing the highway from the Mi San Pedro store, which is about one mile north of the intersection with Highway 46. when he was hit by a vehicle heading south on 301.

He said the man was speaking with a group when he attempted to cross. He did not have a flashlight or anything to illuminate his person when he was hit, Scott said.

Bulloch County Sheriff's deputies and emergency medical crews responded to the scene along with Georgia State Patrol troopers.

Scott said the mad was pronounced dead on the scene.

Traffic was slowed for about one hour as emergency crews worked the scene.

No other information about the victim or the vehicle that struck him was available at the scene.