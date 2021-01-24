OTC students recognized for service to community

Students in the Ogeechee Technical College Fish & Wildlife Management program were featured recently in the Georgia Department of Natural Resources fall volunteer newsletter for constructing large bat boxes for the Evans Public Fishing Area.

“This was an incredible experience for the students in our program,” said Casey Corbett, an instructor in the program. “They were able to provide a valuable service to our community while also learning about bat habitats in Georgia and picking up some general carpentry skills along the way.”

The students were able to construct nine large bot boxes that will be placed throughout the Evans Public Fishing Area.

“Bats feed on insects, among other things, and the boxes will help cut down on insect populations that often overwhelm these areas in the late evenings,” said Corbett.

The Fish & Wildlife Management program prepares graduates for careers as wildlife technicians in state and federal agencies, private or corporately-owned hunting plantations, or companies specializing in wildlife damage control.

For more information about the Fish & Wildlife Management program at Ogeechee Tech, visit www.ogeecheetech.edu/FWMT.