The Technical College System of Georgia announced Tuesday that its college police departments – serving 88 campuses across 22 colleges – achieved full State Certification through the Georgia Law Enforcement Certification Program. According to a release from the System, the achievement is a national first in that police departments within a statewide college system simultaneously earned accreditation.
OTC, all state technical college police departments earn certification
Achievement is historic first in U.S.
