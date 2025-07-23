By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
OTC, all state technical college police departments earn certification
Achievement is historic first in U.S.
OTC Police logo
The Technical College System of Georgia announced Tuesday that its college police departments – serving 88 campuses across 22 colleges – achieved full State Certification through the Georgia Law Enforcement Certification Program. According to a release from the System, the achievement is a national first in that police departments within a statewide college system simultaneously earned accreditation.
