Open houses greet students ahead of new school year
First day of classes is Friday, Aug. 1
072825_OPEN_HOUSE_01.jpg
While making her way to her first grade classroom, Ada Darsey, 6, gets a running start to give her former kindergarten teacher Anthony Belinfante a big hug during open house at Stilson Elementary School on Monday, July 28, 2025. (SCOTT BRYANT/staff)
Each of Bulloch County Schools' 15 schools and learning programs held their open houses Monday, July 28. It offered the perfect opportunity for students and their parents to meet teachers and principals, find classrooms, pick up important information, find ways to volunteer and more. The first day of the 2025-2026 school year is Friday, Aug. 1. For everything you need to know, visit bullochschools.org/backtoschool.
