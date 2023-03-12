By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Nan Rushing Write-Off a perfect end to national Read Across America Week
Winners announced in annual competition
Saturday, March 4, was National Grammar Day, marking the end of Read Across America Week in Bulloch County. The perfect way to end the celebration was the 37th annual Nan Rushing Write-Off, sponsored by Barr Law Offices LLC of Statesboro.
Students from Southeast Bulloch Middle, Portal Middle High, Langston Chapel Middle and William James Middle schools competed as individuals in eight English language arts categories including capitalization/punctuation, mental concentration, persuasive speech, narrative writing, persuasive writing, vocabulary, spelling and usage/language expression.
Their scores and placements earn points for an overall school team score. Awards were given to the top two scoring individuals for each grade level (sixth, seventh, eighth) in each category, for each overall grade level team, and the overall winning school.
The competition was started in 1985 by then language arts teacher Nan Rushing, who had received a $1,000 mini-grant from the school system to begin a writing event in Nevils. Of the 10 mini-grants awarded in 1985 by former School Superintendent Ed Wynn, the Nan Rushing Write-Off and the Penny Sikes Math Tournament are the two remaining programs that have stood the test of time and offered a valuable tool for encouraging students in math and language arts.