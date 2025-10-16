Midway fun at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair

The 63rd Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair has two days left for folks to enjoy the midway, entertainment, exhibits and food of the annual event.

This year’s “Farm Fresh” theme reflects that agriculture has always been close to the heart of the fair, observed 2025 Fair Chairman John Banter.

“There’s always been a big focus both on agriculture and the community and how those two things come together,” he said.

Fair hours are Friday, 4 p.m.–1 a.m. and Saturday, noon–midnight. Admission is $12 when purchased in advance online or $15 at the gate. Children 5 and younger are admitted free.

Joseph Hendrix, left, and Tyler Blythe play super hero while taking a ride on the Cliff Hanger during the 63rd Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 15. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Luca Solis, 3, of Sylvania wins some prizes while fishing at the 63rd Annual Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 15. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Carson Krueger totes a plastic banana won at a fair attraction as he and Abigail Butler watch Cyndell Flores of the Fearless Flores Thrill Show wow the audience with the Aerial "Breakaway" Swaypole. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Thrill seekers take a spin on the Crazy Mouse roller coaster during the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



The likeness of iconic Queen front man Freddie Mercury welcomes fair goers to the Rock Star funhouse during the 63rd Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff





