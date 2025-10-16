Midway fun at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair

The 63rd Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair has two days left for folks to enjoy the midway, entertainment, exhibits and food of the annual event.
This year’s “Farm Fresh” theme reflects that agriculture has always been close to the heart of the fair, observed 2025 Fair Chairman John Banter.
“There’s always been a big focus both on agriculture and the community and how those two things come together,” he said.
Fair hours are Friday, 4 p.m.–1 a.m. and Saturday, noon–midnight. Admission is $12 when purchased in advance online or $15 at the gate. Children 5 and younger are admitted free.