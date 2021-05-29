Memorial Day 2021 - Brief event set to remember fallen warriors

American Legion Dexter Allen Post 90 will not hold an indoor Memorial Day service this year but invites the public to a brief outdoor observance for intoning names of Bulloch County’s fallen warriors on Monday — Memorial Day.

Memorial Day is officially Monday, when an open-air intoning of names of Bulloch County’s fallen warriors is set for 11 a.m. in front of the Bulloch County Judicial Annex, 20 Siebald St. This is the location of the four-sided stone monument “Dedicated to the Memory of the Veterans of All Wars,” also by American Legion Post 90.

Three veterans, who served in various conflicts and branches of service, will read aloud the names of Bulloch County citizens who died while duty with the military during each war, said American Legion Post 90 Commander-elect Lonnie Ellis.

He suggested that people who need to sit down bring their own folding chairs.

“Our ceremonies will be rather short this year,” said Ellis, who is both a Marine Corps veteran of the Gulf War and an Army veteran of the Iraq War. “We wanted to do something a little different and unique because we can’t be in the Averitt Center with a full crowd.”