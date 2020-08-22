Man arrested for impersonating officer

A Swainsboro man out on bond for Emanuel County charges was arrested Friday in Metter for impersonating a police officer.

Rodney Keith Wilson, 63, of a Highway 57 address, is being held without bond in the Candler County Jail.

Metter police Chief Robert Shore said officers were “notified by a local business that Wilson had been in their place of business and was purporting to be a law enforcement officer.”

Wilson “claimed he was working a case, and requested services. The investigation revealed that Wilson was not a law enforcement officer.”

The arrest was made with help from the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office. Wilson had been released earlier in the week in Emanuel County for two felony counts of threatening witnesses in official proceedings and two misdemeanor counts involving simple battery, Shore said.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and more charges could be filed,” he said. “If you have any information about this case, please contact Investigator McKinley Lewis at the Metter Police Department at (912) 685-5437.”