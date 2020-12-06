Local trio brings 'Lady Legends of Country' to Averitt stage

By ANGYE MORRISON

If you were a fan of country music back when country wasn’t cool, you’ll love the Lady Legends and Guests show at the Emma Kelly Theater. Featuring local talent Brandi Harvey, Christie McLendon and Rachel Elkins, the show is set for Dec. 10-12 at 7:30 p.m., and at 3 p.m. on Dec. 13.

The talented trio will cover some of the most popular tunes from The Carter Family, Kitty Wells, Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton, Tammy Wynette, Loretta Lynn, Bobby Gentry, Barbara Mandrell and Reba McEntire.

Harvey is a regular on the local music scene, and is the producer and curator for the Rising Creek Music Series. She performs with the Dark Desert Highway Band, an Eagles tribute band, and was a featured artist in the ONE series. Harvey has also released her solo album, “Reckless.” She performs regularly around the area with Moss City Groove, and is a contributing writer to Discovering Bulloch magazine, penning the column, The Music Scene.

McLendon is also known to local audiences, and calls Metter home. She played the part of Louise in “Always, Patsy Cline” at the Emma Kelly alongside Harvey’s Patsy Cline, roles the women will reprise in February. But she is likely most famous for her portrayal of Andylina Darling in the Mayberry tribute shows. She also delights audiences in character as Dolly Parton, Lucille Ball and Lily Tomlin, and performs in local churches either solo or with the trio, One Voice.

Elkins may be a familiar face as the box office manager at the Emma Kelly, but she regularly hits the stage as well. She performed as Missy in “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” along with McLendon. She’s also performed with Wheatstone Mission during the Incense and Peppermints retro show, as Miss Hannigan in “Annie,” and as Magenta in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” She’s also the lead singer of The Ripleys, a band formed by local music legend Jerry Roberson.

All three ladies will sing solo during the show, and they’ve worked in some duets and plenty of Christmas music.

“We really mix up the vocals,” says Harvey. “Sometimes I’m on lead. Sometimes I’m singing high harmonies, and sometimes it’s low. Same for the other girls, too.”

Harvey says they plan to take it “all the way back to the roots” with songs from The Carter Family and some oldies that most people haven’t even heard of.

McLendon says her favorite from their set is a new one she’d never heard of by June Carter Cash, called “No Swallerin’ Place.”

“It is hilarious. I’m all about having fun and getting the audience to laugh, and this song is just so funny,” she said.

McLendon will also be singing “Son of a Preacher Man,” which she says she loves to perform, and she’ll duet with Scott Rogers, singing “I Believe in Santa Claus.”

Elkins says she is incredibly excited to be singing with Harvey and McLendon, and calls it an “honor to be on stage with them.”

“Country music, especially female country, has always been one of my favorite genres to sing. There is just nothing quite like it and the depth of emotion in conveys,” she said, adding that their set list is “so much fun and very wide ranging, so we get to do a little of everything.”

Elkins will duet with Ashley Whittemore, and they are planning to sing the Christmas classic, “Jingle Bell Rock.”

The idea for the show was born when Harvey and McLendon did a Women of Country show at the Ogeechee Kiwanis Fair.

“I pitched it to the Averitt Center, and they were interested,” Harvey said. “Folks will hear great harmonies. The songs where the three of us get to sing in those signature tight harmonies are my favorite. It’s always fun to sing, but when I get to hear three of our voices producing such beautiful harmonies, it’s so exciting, and I don’t often get to sing harmony, so it’s a great treat.”

Harvey says it’s a great treat as well to sing with such talented ladies. McLendon agrees.

“I love performing. Get-ting to work with such talented people is just the icing on the cake. Of course, Brandi. Anytime she says ‘Hey, do you wanna?’ I don’t let her get finished, I just say yes,” she said. “Throw in Rachel, who I worked with in ‘The Marvelous Wonderettes.’ She is such a talent with this strong voice and great stage presence.”

Members of the band that will accompany the trio include Jerry Roberson, Nathan Smith, Micah Bonn, John Patrick and Gabriel Petkewich.

Tickets for the show are $25, with military and first-responder tickets $23, and student tickets $15. The show is sponsored by Hoke Brunson, Renasant Bank and Ellis Meat Market. Due to social distancing guidelines, seating is limited and there are no online sales. Tickets can be purchased at the Averitt box office, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by calling 912-212-2787.