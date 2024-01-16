Local temps could dip into teens this week

The National Weather Service is forecasting low temperatures in Statesboro and Bulloch County to dip into the 20s every day but Thursday this week, including 19 degrees Sunday morning, with wind chills as low as 12 degrees on multiple mornings.



A dangerous Arctic blast that began sweeping across the U.S. over the weekend will affect southeast Georgia beginning Tuesday night, prolonging bitter cold that is predicted to set record-low temperatures in parts of the country.

While some rain is possible both Tuesday and Friday, no snow or icy conditions are currently in the forecast.

If you must be outside at the coldest times, people are advised to wear several warm layers, gloves and a hat. Outdoor pets should be brought inside, and plants should be covered or brought inside a home or garage area.

When temperatures dip into the teens and 20s, it is recommended to “drip” water pipes so they do not freeze and burst and, where possible, to check on neighbors or anyone who might be in danger of suffering from the cold.

Those in need can contact Bulloch County Public Safety at (912) 489-1661 or local law enforcement — the Statesboro Police at (912) 764-9911 or the Bulloch County Sheriff 's Office at (912) 764-8888.

The National Weather Service forecast indicates the lowest temperatures are expected overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, possibly reaching 19 degrees. Additionally, lows Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday mornings will be in the low 20s.

The Arctic air mass from Canada is creating exceptionally cold air, which from just a raw temperature standpoint will at times be 30 degrees below average in many areas across the nation. That will combine with the winds to lead to dangerous wind chills. In fact, wind chill warnings have been issued in 16 states.

One weather researcher noted that the difference in wind chill in Montana and the heat index in Florida was 160 degrees on Saturday around 1 p.m.