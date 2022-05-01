Local students receive Rotary Club of Statesboro scholarships

At their regular April 27 meeting, the Rotary Club of Statesboro awarded 16 $1,000 Service Above Self scholarships to Bulloch County high school seniors, recognizing both their outstanding academic achievements as well as their many unique personifications of Rotary’s “Service above Self” motto.

While the Rotary Club of Statesboro contributes $5,000 toward the scholarships, a very generous local Rotarian, who wishes to remain anonymous, donated the additional $11,000. The competition was open to all public, private and homeschool seniors in Bulloch County, and recipients must plan to attend colleges in Georgia.

Their college choices include the University of Georgia, Georgia Institute of Technology, Augusta University, University of North Georgia, Georgia Southern University, Mercer University, Georgia State University and Georgia College and State University.

Rotary Service Above Self Scholarship Recipients 2022 – Akela Williams (PHS), Bailey Borck (SHS), Cecilia Smith (SHS), Abigail Scarborough (PHS), Jaycee Sanchez (PHS), Rebecca Dilas (SEBHS), Jada Coble (SHS), Kayleigh Hardee (SHS), Zarria Penix ((SEBHS), Katlyn Brantley (SEBHS), Jenna Goodson (PHS), Madison Olsen (SHS), Kadin Story (SEBHS), William Bland (SHS), Jayden Hall (SHS) and Adison Marsh (SHS).



