Local college graduates and honors' lists

Winslette one of nearly 400 grads at Piedmont University

Nearly 400 students graduated from Piedmont University on May 6. Undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremonies were held in the Johnny Mize Athletic Center & Museum on the Demorest campus.

There were 381 graduates, including Colleen Winslette of Statesboro.

The graduates represented 11 states, including Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.





UNG announces spring Dean's List

The deans of each of University of North Georgia colleges announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for spring 2022.

Dean's List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B. Dean's List honorees included: Efren D. Martinez of Millen, and Emma Jayne Godbee of Statesboro.





SNHU announces President's List

Southern New Hamp-shire University has announced its winter 2022 President's List.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms.

Included were Bridgett Quinn and Amanda Sutton, both of Statesboro, and Sabrina Johnson of Pembroke.





Georgia College names local students to President's, Dean's lists

Georgia College recognizes its students for their outstanding work for the 2022 spring semester. The following Georgia College students are named to the spring 2022 Dean's List: Cara Richards, Chloe Maier, Mayson Crawford and Riley Roberts, all of Statesboro, and Caitlyn Thomas of Rocky Ford.

Samantha Joiner of Statesboro made the President's List.





Rhodes earns degree from UNG

For the spring 2022 semester, the University of North Georgia awarded about 1,700 degrees and 25 certificates to graduates. About 1,300 graduates participated in the spring 2022 commencement ceremonies held May 6-7 at the Convocation Center on UNG's Dahlonega Campus.

Regan Rhodes of Statesboro graduated with a Doctor in Physical Therapy.





Hurd earns academic recognition at GA Southwestern

Deborah Hurd, a resident of Statesboro, made the spring 2022 Academic Achievement List at Georgia Southwestern State University and was among 542 students recognized for scholastic achievement.

To be eligible for the Academic Achievement List, a student must previously earn at least 12 credit hours at GSW, be enrolled in 3 to 11 hours of courses, and earn a 3.5 or higher GPA.





Georgia State announces President's, Dean's lists

To be eligible for the President's List at Georgia State University, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.

Students on the President's List include Taylor Davis of Claxton and Allen Flint of Ellabell.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.

Students named to the Dean's List include Courtney Cooper and Taylor Gay of Millen, Kameron Hodge of Statesboro, Angelique McRae of Claxton, and Zachary Bennett and Destani Stone of Sylvania.





VSU announces spring Dean's List

More than 1,600 students were named to Valdosta State University's spring 2022 Dean's List.

To qualify for Dean's List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher. Please note that developmental studies, transient, and graduate students are not eligible for Dean's List status.

Named to the list from Statesboro were Brylie Ritchie, Ashley Brooks, Tia Brown and Amanda Lee.

Lauryn Burns of Sylvania and Reshandria Frison of Garfield also made the list.





Drouin named to Dean's List

Victoria Drouin of Brooklet was among more than 300 Piedmont University students who achieved a GPA of 3.50-3.99, entitling them to be named to the Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester.





Hunter receives ag scholarship

Tyler Hunter, a rising senior at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College has been selected to receive a scholarship from the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture. He is one of eight rising college juniors and seniors statewide selected to receive a $2,000 scholarship. Hunter is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in animal science and a minor in agri-business.



