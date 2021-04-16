Local agency holding drugs ‘Take Back Day’ on April 24

With studies indicating a majority of abused prescription drugs come from family and friends, including from home medicine cabinets, suitcases, backpacks, handbags and kitchen cabinets, clearing out unused medicine is essential. In that spirit, Bulloch Alcohol and Drug Council will hold “National Rx Take Back Day” on Saturday, April 24.

According to a release from the Alcohol and Drug Council, the Council, in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration, local law enforcement and volunteers will collect medications to prevent misuse, abuse and overdose from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 24 at three locations:

● Brooklet — Downtown on Parker Street (near the gazebo)

● Statesboro — Alcohol and Drug Council office, 419 Fair Road at Bennett Street (across from the Georgia Southern softball fields)

● Portal — Portal Middle/High School, 27245 US-80 (front entrance)

The public can anonymously drop off potentially dangerous prescription medications, including:

● expired, unwanted, and unused medications

● tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs

● cigarettes and cigars

● vaping devices and cartridges, if lithium batteries have been removed by the consumer

Items not accepted at this time include syringes and other sharps, illegal drugs, and liquids, including intravenous solutions, cough syrups, eye drops and so forth.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. has seen an increase in overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic: 83,544 Americans during the 12 months ending July 1, 2020 — the highest number ever recorded in the same period. Although the increase in drug overdose deaths began prior to the coronavirus health crisis, it accelerated significantly at the onset of the pandemic.

With opioid overdose deaths increasing annually, safely collecting medications is just one way non-profit organizations like the Alcohol and Drug Council, Drug Enforcement Administration and local law enforcement work together in communities to promote the prevention of substance abuse and to reduce addiction, overdose and deaths in all ages.

The DEA is the lead national agency for Prescription Take-Back Day. During collections last October, the DEA logged a record-high amount of prescription medications, with the public turning in nearly 500 tons of unwanted drugs. In a 10-year span of Take Back Days, more than 6,800 tons of prescription drugs have been collected and destroyed properly.

For more information about the event, go to https://bullochadc.org/or call (912) 764-6405.