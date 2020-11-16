LIHEAP home energy help now available through Action Pact

Action Pact, the local Community Action Agency serving Bulloch County, now has Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, funds available for eligible recipients.

Diane Rogers, Action Pact’s community services director, announced that elderly (age 65 and older) and homebound households are being served from Nov.2 through Nov. 30. This will be followed by an application period beginning Dec. 1 for all other income eligible applicants.

LIHEAP is administered through the Georgia Department of Human Services, with federal funding.

Program income guidelines have been set at 60% of the state’s median income. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance program is operated on a first-come, first-served basis and will end upon depletion of funds.

Again, only elderly or homebound households should apply through Nov. 30, as they receive first opportunity. To qualify as an elderly household, all adult members of the household must be 65 years old or older. To qualify as a homebound household, there can be no one adult in the household who is not homebound, unless that person is the sole caretaker of a homebound member.

Other potentially income-eligible applicants may begin calling Dec. 1, the announcement stated. The number to call is (912) 489-1604. Action Pact, previously known as Concerted Services, has a new address, 235 Granade St., Statesboro, near Ogeechee Area Hospice.