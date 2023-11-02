Letters to the Editor

Legal community mourns loss of Reba Neville

Editor:

On behalf of the State Bar of Georgia, I am writing to extend condolences to the family, colleagues and many friends of longtime Statesboro attorney Reba Jo Beasley Neville after her passing at the age of 88.

A Georgia Bar member since 1969, Mrs. Neville practiced law with the firm of Neville and Neville until her retirement in 1997. She served the state of Georgia as a deputy attorney general for the Department of Transportation’s I-16 development project. She served her church and community in numerous capacities, including service on the Bulloch County Development Authority.

Reba Neville will be missed and fondly remembered by her fellow members of Georgia’s legal community. We appreciate her dedication and the many contributions she made through her service to the public and the justice system.

J. Antonio “Tony” DelCampo

President, State Bar of Georgia

Reader wants GSU to say no to Daniel Defense

Editor:

Explore the relationship between Daniel Defense that makes AR-15 rifles and Georgia Southern.

GSU treats Daniel Defense as just another business and welcomes their leaders on advisory boards and as donors. How many mass shootings must occur before we reject the Daniel Defense argument that a gun is “just a tool”?

Don’t blame the tool supplier they say! Should we allow howitzers and tanks at home – they are just tools – why not get even more heavily armed with tools no sane hunter would ever use or own?

200 million guns in America 20 years ago and now we have 400 million, exceeding our entire population. A home with guns safely stored is far more dangerous than a home without guns – look up suicides by firearm for your area. The U.S. is unique worldwide with high levels gun ownership and suicides by firearm.

Gun instructors become mentally ill, too, as the tragedy in Maine shows.

The fact that GSU campuses are gun welcoming because of laws passed under the Golden Dome where no guns are allowed because of safety concerns is the hypocrisy that enables Daniel Defense.

Put the AR-15s into shipping containers and send them to Ukraine and Israel. Immediately close GSU’s “shooting education” center in memory of Sandy Hook, Maine and so many others.

Greg Brock

Statesboro