Legislation would make the driver's license on a smartphone official for Georgia police
A bill that would require police to accept a digital version of drivers’ licenses, like the one shown here that's allowed in Colorado, passed the Georgia House of Representatives last week an is now being considered by the Senate. (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
ATLANTA — Drivers in Georgia would be able to leave home without their wallet, so long as they bring their smartphone, if legislation that seeks to require police to accept a digital version of drivers’ licenses becomes law. House Bill 296 passed the Georgia House of Representatives by a wide bipartisan majority last week, and on Monday a Senate committee hit the accelerator on the bill. “I think it’s a great and smart use of technology,” said Sen. John Albers, R-Roswell, chairman of the Senate Public Safety Committee, which voted unanimously to move HB 296 to the Senate Rules Committee to schedule a possible vote by the full Senate.
