Lawyer signals teen accused in Georgia school shooting that killed 4 is likely to plead guilty

WINDER — A lawyer Tuesday said the teen accused of killing four people in a shooting at Georgia’s Apalachee High School is moving toward pleading guilty. Defense attorney Alfonso D. Kraft told Barrow County Superior Court Judge Nick Primm in a brief hearing that Colt Gray could be ready for a plea hearing in October. A psychologist is scheduled to meet with Gray soon, Kraft said, adding that his client would likely be ready for a plea hearing after the psychologist's report is ready.