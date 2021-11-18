Kimberly Wolfe named Employee of Month at EGRMC

East Georgia Regional Medical Center has named Kimberly Wolfe, RN in Labor & Delivery, its Employee of the Month for November.

Wolfe began her career at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in 1991.

“Look around on any given day that Kim is scheduled to work, and you will find her hard at work, taking great care of patients, helping her coworkers, answering the phones, assisting our OB physicians, making charts and packets for future patients, putting in work orders for her department, and making out work schedules for her team," stated Marti Carr, RN, Clinical Director of EGRMC's Women's Pavilion. "She 'owns' Labor & Delivery. Her unit is her home-away-from-home, and it shows!"

"We congratulate Kimberly on being awarded Employee of the Month. Her dedication to EGRMC is commended, and her extraordinary work ethic is well deserving of this honor," said Erin Spillman, director of Marketing at EGRMC.



