Kendra Moore named Employee of Month at EGRMC

East Georgia Regional Medical Center has named Kendra Moore, a social worker in Case Management at East Georgia Regional Medical Center, Employee of the Month for November.

“Kendra is the most industrious, compassionate, meticulous, effective employee I know," stated a physician at EGRMC in her nomination form. "Every single day she works tirelessly to help our Hospitalist team move patients through the transition from hospital to discharge. She works closely with family members and constantly keeps the patient and the team informed of progress and she gets results! She's the best!"

Kendra has worked as a social worker at East Georgia since 2016.

"We are proud to honor Kendra as Employee of Month, and thank her for her commitment to excellence, compassionate spirit, professionalism, and dedication to this hospital and her patients," said Erin Spillman, director of Marketing at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.



