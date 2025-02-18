J.J. Hardy makes Tormenta team history

Eleven-year-old Justin Christopher "J.J." Hardy Jr. inked a USL League One youth contract Friday, making him the youngest player in South Georgia Tormenta FC team history.

Hardy started as a ball boy for Tormenta as an 8-year-old in 2022, playing a special role during the club's run to winning the League One championship that season, Tormenta owner Darin Van Tassell said.

J.J. Hardy started as a ball boy for Tormenta FC in 2022, when he was 8 years old. (Photo courtesy Tormenta FC)



Hardy is preparing for a series of surgeries next month related to a dwarfism condition, and Van Tassel said the club hopes the signing will serve as a source of encouragement and motivation for J.J. as he recovers from the extensive procedures.

"J.J. has been a really important part of our club since 2022, and he's been with us every step of the way," Van Tassell said. "He has some tough moments coming up, but we know his strength, determination, and passion will carry him through. As a club, we talk about resilience, and J.J. embodies that every single day. When we face tough moments, he'll be our inspiration."

A stand-out wrestler for his Ebenezer Middle School team in Effingham County, J.J. was joined by his sister Emma, who plays for the South Effingham High team, his mother Kristy and his father Justin Sr. at the signing.

J.J. Hardy Jr., center, is all smiles after signing a contract with Tormenta, supported by, from left, Tormenta head coach Ian Cameron; sister Emma, who plays for South Effingham High School; mom Kristy; and dad Justin Hardy Sr. (Photo courtesy Tormenta FC)



"Tormenta FC is honored officially to welcome J.J. to the team and celebrate his impact on Tormenta Nation," Van Tassell said.

Tormenta's 2025 season kicks off Friday, March 7 when they host the Richmond Kickers with the match set to start at 7 p.m. Originally scheduled for March 8, the season-opener now will be the first match of the USL League One season.