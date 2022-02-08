Jenkins Co. to receive $11.9 million to expand Internet

Gov. Brian Kemp announced last week nearly $408 million in awards to provide broadband access for rural Georgia communities, including Jenkins County. The grants are a portion of the 49 grant projects in the American Rescue Plan Act for Georgia, representing an investment of more than $738 million in the state when matching funds are contributed.

“Access to reliable, high speed broadband internet is critical in order for Georgia’s rural communities to continue to attract economic development opportunities and for schools and business to connect to the online resources they require,” said Sen. Max Burns (R – Sylvania). “These funds represent a significant investment in increasing the availability of broadband access state-wide, and I am particularly pleased with the allocations to Jenkins County, an area which is currently underserved by broadband. I want to thank Governor Kemp for his work acquiring these funds and hope to see additional projects like these moving forward.”

In Senate District 23, the following grants were announced:

Jenkins County: $11,907,225 to serve around 1,875 households.

McDuffie County: $3,817,531 to serve around 2,405.

Burns represents the 23rd Senate District, which includes Burke, Glascock, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, McDuffie, Screven and Warren counties and portions of Columbia, Emanuel and Richmond counties.



