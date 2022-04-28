Herschel Walker to hold Bulloch rally May 4

Herschel Walker, candidate in the upcoming Republican primary for U.S senator from Georgia, will hold a Statesboro rally Wednesday, May 4 at noon in the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex.

The complex is located just off Langston Chapel Road.

According to a release from the Bulloch County Republican Party, the event will be a multi-county rally and the arena should hold the expected attendance.

The arena will open at 11 a.m. and both the seating and arena floor will be used to accommodate the crowd. Food trucks will be on site at the rally.

The Bulloch Republican Party requests people text their expected attendance and the total number in their group to (912) 515-7141. They also will receive a promotional flyer and some additional information.

The rally is free to the public.